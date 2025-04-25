TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Apr. 24 - Apr. 30, 2025

Click here to subscribe to the Region 3 Lane Closure Report

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Resurfacing.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane to apply texture coating (MM 53 - 57).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

TVA crossing replacement.

• 4/27, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock to replace aerial crossing near MM 193.5.

Harpeth River bridge repair.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance as needed (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue bridge repair.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction. There will also be a lane closure on the I-40 westbound merge ramp to I-65 southbound for milling and paving.

Median cleaning on I-40 at MM 196 and working east.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Inside shoulder closure only.

Shoulder repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be shoulder closures on I-40 westbound for shoulder repairs (MM 191.6 – 199).

Streetlight repair.

• 4/25, 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an inside lane closure on I-40 eastbound at the I-65 underpass for streetlight repair. At the I-40 eastbound ramp to 4th Avenue South, the right lane of the exit ramp will be closed (MM 210 – 211).

Miscellaneous construction activities.

• 4/26, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a lane closure at the ramps from Murfreesboro Pike to I-40 eastbound and I-40 westbound for vegetation removal and inlet cleaning. Both ramps will not be closed at the same time (MM 213).

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating double and triple right lane closures on I-40 in both directions for striping and removing the barrier walls (MM 214.4 – 218).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40 AND I-440

Digital sign replacement.

• LOOK AHEAD: 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2). There will also be rolling roadblocks in place.

• LOOK AHEAD: 5/1 , 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full closure on I-440 westbound at the ramp to I-40 eastbound for the digital messaging sign replacement. Detours will be in place.

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

Fiber installation.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary right lane closures in both directions on I-40 for fiber installation for the Intelligent Transportation System. One lane will always remain open (MM 148 – 150).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Shoulder repair (MM 229).

• LOOK AHEAD: 5/1 – 5/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a partial ramp closure for saw cutting and demo.

• LOOK AHEAD: 5/3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a full ramp closure for concrete pouring. Ramp will fully open on 4/27 once the concrete has cured.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Overhead sign installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be daytime inside shoulder closures on I-65 northbound for overhead sign footing installation, temporary barrier wall installation, and guardrail installation (MM 79.8).

Pavement resurfacing.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 for milling, paving, and construction work from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary, intermittent ramp closures at Rivergate Parkway, Long Hollow Pike, and 31W for pavement work.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Geotechnical boring.

• LOOK AHEAD: 5/5 – 5/6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating shoulder closures in both directions on I-65 for geotechnical borings for new bridge foundations (MM 52.2 – 52.4).

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Sensor installation.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on I-65 for Statewide Mainline Weigh-In Motion Program sensor installation (MM 118.1 – 120.6).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing from the Maury County line to south of SR 248.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving (MM 52.8 – 60.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Vegetation removal.

• Daily, 9 a.m – 4 p.m., There will be right shoulder closures to remove vegetation on the soundwalls of I-440 (MM 0 – 7.66). This operation will be mobile when possible.

Streetlight controller replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions on I-440 for streetlighting controller replacements from Charlotte Avenue to Richardson Avenue (MM 0.4 – 1.8).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both direction on I-440 for streetlighting controller replacements from Granny White Pike to South Lyle Lane (MM 3.8 – 7.8).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure on SR 1 for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 11.1 – 11.2).

Bus stop shelter installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure on SR 1 for bus stop shelter installation (MM 18.61 – 18.94).

Sidewalk installation.

• 4/24 – 4/25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The right eastbound lane on SR 1 will be closed for sidewalk installation (MM 26.61 – 26.78).

Water line maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be a triple lane closure on SR 1 westbound for water line maintenance (MM 13.25 – 13.43).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (MM 1.7 – 4.2).

Utility relocation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for relocation of existing AT&T facilities prior to a TDOT project (MM 23.36 – 24.47).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Sidewalk and sewer upgrades.

• LOOK AHEAD: 5/5 – 5/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure to work on the sidewalk and install underground water and sewer taps (MM 0.97 – 1.21).

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 2.31 – 2.96).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Streetlight maintenance.

• Nightly, 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 155 (Briley Parkway) for streetlight maintenance.

Aerial crossing.

• 4/27, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along SR 155 for pole and aerial utility replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be right lane and shoulder closures on SR 24 for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 6.26 – 6.38 & MM 7.71 – 8.02).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 254 for pothole patching (MM 0 – 17.29).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work (MM 216).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Pavement repair and maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 45 for pothole patching (MM 0 – 17.94).

Intersection improvements on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at Myatt Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closure in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work and signal installation at Myatt Drive (MM 8.39 – 8.49).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Fiber Install.

• Daily, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on Broadway at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to install innerduct for fiber cable.

Roadway repair and asphalt patching.

• 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be ramp closures of the on- and off-ramps of Ellington Parkway northbound at Trinity Lane for concrete repair. No lanes on Trinity Lane will be closed.

• 4/25 8 p.m. – 4/28 5 a.m., Continuous, There will be ramp closures of the on- and off-ramps of Ellington Parkway southbound at Trinity Lane for concrete repair. No lanes on Trinity Lane will be closed.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 6 southbound (MM 2.68 – 3.06).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be right lane and shoulder closures (MM 19.17 – 20.01).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Daily, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Intersection improvements at SR 6 and Honey Farm Way.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m, There will be lane closures in both directions to install a turn lane.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for replacing sidewalk along Riverside Drive (SR 12) intersections between Commerce Street to College Street.

Resurfacing on SR 12 from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

• 4/21 – 4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic placement and snowplowable markers installation (MM 19.75 – 23.78).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 238

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for replacing sidewalk along SR 48 (Trenton Road) at intersections between Needmore Road and Tiny Town Road (SR 236).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Intersection improvements.

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair on SR 102 over SR 1/US 70 and the CSXT Railroad.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 (S. Lowry Street) in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 to SR 1 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 102

Bridge repair on SR 102 over SR 1/US 70 and the CSXT Railroad.

• 4/26 8 p.m. – 4/30 5 a.m., Continuous, There will be an extended closure on SR 102 for expansion joint repairs. There will be one lane open in each direction for the duration of the closure. When working on the outside lanes of SR 102, the northbound SR 102 exit ramp to US-70 and the southbound entrance ramps to SR 102 will be closed.

Miscellaneous construction activities.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 1 from near Jefferson Pike to near SR 266 (Sam Ridley Parkway) for grading, drainage, signals, and paving work (MM 7 – 7.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Bridge approach repair.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures in both directions for approach slab jacking near Warrior Drive on US 231 (MM 10.9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

Pavement resurfacing.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will temporary alternating lane closures on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road. Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times (mm 13.8 – 15.97).

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 269

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 269 for pothole patching (MM 0 – 19.3).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 109 for roadway repair.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25

Street festival.

• 4/26, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be full road closure on SR 25 from College Street to South Water Avenue for the Square Fest.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 52 for roadway repair.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Paving operations.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 (Hillsboro Road) intersection with SR 46 (Old Hillsboro Road) for pavement work (MM 20.76 – 20.79).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 246

Resurfacing of SR 246 from Maury County line to near Southhall Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 246 (Carters Creek Pike) for milling and paving operations (MM 0 – 9.67).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to US 70 (SR 26).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 for utility relocation (MM 8.5 – 10).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Boring and conduit installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures and flagging operations along SR 171 from Division Street to Central Pike for underground boring and conduit installation.

Drain connection.

• 4/24 – 4/25, Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be right lane and shoulder closure on SR 171 for drain connection work (MM 8.85).



