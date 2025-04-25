Bridge Repair to Close Lee Victory Parkway Ramps in Smyrna

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will perform an extended closure on State Route 102 for expansion joint repairs on State Route 102 over State Route 1/US 70 and the CSXT Railroad in Rutherford County.

Starting Saturday, April 26, at 8:00 p.m. through Wednesday, April 30, at 5 a.m., Bell & Associates Construction crews will conduct alternating lane closures on SR 102 (Lee Victory Parkway) in both directions. One lane will always be open. When working on the outside lanes of SR 102, the northbound SR 102 exit ramp to US 70 and the southbound entrance ramps to SR 102 will be closed. Detour signage will be in place.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information

