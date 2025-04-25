Governor Stein Appeals FEMA Decision to Not Renew 100% Match

NORTH CAROLINA, April 25 - Governor Stein today appealed to President Trump, asking him to overturn FEMA’s decision not to extend its 100 percent match for eligible Helene costs.

“Hurricane Helene caused incredible damage to western North Carolina. President Trump, as you noted when you visited the region in January, we need a focus on debris removal to create a clean slate from which we can effectively rebuild,” wrote Governor Josh Stein. “I therefore respectfully urge you to reconsider FEMA’s regretful decision and extend our 100 percent cost share period for six months – failing that, then for three months. Doing so would allow us to continue to build on the momentum you have helped us achieve.”

Without the extension, FEMA’s match drops to 90 percent. Preliminary estimates have projected a cost to the state of up to $200 million.

In December, Congress appropriated disaster relief funds in the American Relief Act of 2025. In February, Governor Stein requested North Carolina’s allocations be expedited. Most federal agencies still have yet to announce North Carolina’s allocations. Governor Stein has also requested Congress and the Administration to appropriate an additional $11.6 billion in federal disaster relief funds to support home rebuilding, restore critical infrastructure, keep businesses open, shore up local governments, and reduce impacts from future natural disasters.

Read Governor Stein’s full letter.