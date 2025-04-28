Whiteswan Identity Security and WaveStrong Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Enterprise Identity Protection

Whiteswan has joined forces with Wavestrong to offer cutting-edge identity security solutions. Stop identity attacks with the Whiteswan SentraID platform.

Whiteswan and Wavestrong will be at RSA 2025 (ESE-4) showcasing our customer case studies and how to effectively secure your identities - Human, service accounts and AI agents.” — Vinay Mamidi

BELMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WaveStrong has partnered with Whiteswan Identity Security to bolster identity security in IT environments. This collaboration combines WaveStrong’s extensive cybersecurity expertise with Whiteswan’s innovative platform to deliver unified solutions, improve detection and prevention capabilities, and streamline identity management processes. Together, we are dedicated to empowering organizations to address modern security challenges with confidence and efficiency.

Through this partnership, WaveStrong will integrate Whiteswan’s advanced Identity Security Platform into its portfolio of managed security services, providing customers with state-of-the-art capabilities including Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), cloud access governance, and seamless privilege management.

“WaveStrong has built a trusted reputation in the cybersecurity space over the last 25 years, and their deep expertise in managed services perfectly complements our mission to secure every identity across the enterprise,” said Vinay Mamidi, CEO of Whiteswan Identity Security. “Whiteswan has seen significant traction for its SentraID- unified identity security platform, which seamlessly integrates lateral movement prevention, just-in-time access, and ITDR into a single, efficient console. The SentraID platform has already been successfully deployed and operationalized by some of Asia's largest service providers and manufacturing leaders. As we scale our operations in the US market, Wavestrong’s expertise and capabilities make this partnership a natural fit. We are thrilled to collaborate with Wavestrong to expand the reach and impact of the Whiteswan SentraID platform. Together, we can accelerate enterprise adoption of Zero-Trust identity strategies while minimizing operational friction.”

The partnership enables joint customers to benefit from:

• Faster deployment of identity security services with WaveStrong’s implementation expertise

• Enhanced threat visibility and mitigation through Whiteswan’s comprehensive Identity threat detection and Response

• Seamless integration with existing IAM and security ecosystems

• Scalable identity protection for hybrid, Agentic and cloud-first environments

“Identity remains one of the most critical control planes in cybersecurity today,” said Harpreet S. Walia, CEO of WaveStrong. “Our collaboration with Whiteswan strengthens our ability to deliver proactive identity security solutions that prevent breaches, streamline compliance, and reduce risk for our customers.”

The partnership is effective immediately, with joint go-to-market programs and customer onboarding initiatives launching in Q2 2025.



About Whiteswan Identity Security

Whiteswan SentraID is an AI-first unified identity security platform that enables enterprises to detect and respond to identity-based threats in real time. With seamless deployment, rapid time-to-value, and enterprise-grade scalability, Whiteswan SentraID helps organizations protect digital identities across cloud, agentic and on-prem environments. Learn more at www.whiteswansecurity.com.

About WaveStrong

WaveStrong delivers business transformation to its customers. The firm consults on, integrates, and operates convergent solutions across data, security, and cloud that embrace emerging technology and drive measurable business value for its clients. For more information, please visit www.wavestrong.com.

Media Contact:

Pramod Kumar

Head of Communications

Whiteswan Identity Security

zsp@whiteswansecurity.com

