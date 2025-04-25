Submit Release
Paul Mueller Company Announces Its First Quarter Earnings of 2025

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

                                               
                       
  PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
                
  THREE-MONTH REPORT
                
  (In thousands)                  
                                               
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                
                                               
              Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended                
              March 31     March 31                
              2025   2024     2025     2024                
                                               
  Net Sales         $ 58,860   $ 50,356     $ 257,089     $ 223,161                
  Cost of Sales       41,038   34,560     172,602     153,631                
  Gross Profit     $ 17,822   $ 15,796     $ 84,487     $ 69,530                
  Selling, General and Administrative Expense   11,533   10,358     47,423     86,040                
  Operating Income (Loss)    $ 6,289   $ 5,438     $ 37,064     $ (16,510 )              
  Interest Income (Expense)    29   (1,248 )   976     (1,501 )              
  Other Income       64   1,544     897     3,491                
  Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes       $ 6,382   $ 5,734     $ 38,937     $ (14,520 )              
  Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes   1,454   1,285     8,786     (5,413 )              
  Net Income (Loss)     $ 4,928   $ 4,449     $ 30,151     $ (9,107 )              
                                               
  Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted   $ 5.26   $ 4.10     $ 32.18     ($8.39)                
                                               
                                               
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
                
                                               
                        Three Months Ended                
                        March 31                
                        2025     2024                
                                               
        Net Income             $ 4,928     $ 4,449                
        Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:                              
        Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment        875     (239 )              
        Comprehensive Income         $ 5,803     $ 4,210                
                                               
  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
                
                                               
                        March 31     December 31                
                        2025     2024                
                                               
        Cash and Cash Equivalents           $ 21,674     $ 21,169                
        Marketable Securities           33,634     24,446                
        Accounts Receivable, net           21,551     31,266                
        Inventories (FIFO)           47,587     40,905                
        LIFO Reserve            (21,529 )   (20,146 )              
        Inventories (LIFO)           26,058     20,759                
        Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases       44     39                
        Other Current Assets           6,766     4,933                
        Current Assets     $ 109,727     $ 102,612                
                                               
        Net Property, Plant, and Equipment     54,713     50,754                
        Right of Use Assets           2,213     2,235                
        Other Assets     1,411     1,862                
        Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases       1,494     1,211                
        Total Assets     $ 169,558     $ 158,674                
                                               
        Accounts Payable             $ 13,037     $ 17,588                
        Current Maturities and Short-Term debt         432     3,466                
        Current Lease Liabilities           350     336                
        Advance Billings            34,136     26,788                
        Other Current Liabilities           30,281     23,226                
        Current Liabilities     $ 78,236     $ 71,404                
                                               
        Long-Term Debt     5,184     5,096              
        Other Long-Term Liabilities     628     2,329                
        Lease Liabilities            973     896                
        Total Liabilities           $ 85,021     $ 79,725                
        Shareholders' Investment     84,537     78,949                
        Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment     $ 169,558     $ 158,674                
                                               


                                                       
                 
                     
  SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA             
                                                       
                            March 31     December 31                    
                            2025     2024                    
          Book Value per Common Share       $ 90.24     $ 84.27                    
          Total Shares Outstanding         936,837     936,837                    
          Backlog           $ 254,516     $ 153,685                    
                                                       
   CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT             
                                                       
                                                       
              Common Stock   Paid-in Surplus   Retained Earnings     Treasury Stock     Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)      Total              
  Balance, December 31, 2024
   $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 96,037     $ (22,697 )   $ (5,607 )   $ 78,949              
  Add (Deduct):                                                
    Net Income             4,928                 4,928              
    Other Comprehensive (Loss) Net of Tax                       875     875              
    Dividends, $.23 per Common Share           (215 )               (215 )            
    Other                                   -              
  Balance, March 31, 2025
   $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 100,750     $ (22,697 )   $ (4,732 )   $ 84,537              
                                                       
                                                       


                                                   
   CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS                
                          Three Months Ended March 31, 2025     Three Months Ended March 31, 2024                  
        Operating Activities:                                
                                         
        Net Income       $ 4,928     $ 4,449                  
                                         
        Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:                            
        Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense       -     (8 )                
        Depreciation & Amortization       1,557     1,736                  
        Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment       197     18                  
        Change in Assets and Liabilities                                
        Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable       9,716     (42 )                
        (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings       (73 )   (35 )                
        (Inc) in Inventories       (5,000 )   (1,901 )                
        (Inc) in Prepayments       (2,048 )   (3,772 )                
        (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases           (288 )   (25 )                
        Dec in Other Assets       556     469                  
        Dec in Deferred Taxes               288     -                  
        (Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable       (4,550 )   952                  
        Inc in Accrued Income Tax               1,454     1,501                  
        Inc (Dec) in Accrued Expenses       2,554     (654 )                
        Inc in Advanced Billings       7,348     6,051                  
        Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings       3,079     (1,730 )                
        Inc in Lease Liability for Operating               -     24                  
        Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating         (71 )   (41 )                
        (Dec) in Long Term Liabilities       (1,774 )   (12 )                
        (Dec) in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities           -     (82 )                
                Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities       $ 17,873     $ 6,898                  
                                         
        Investing Activities                                
        Proceeds from Sales of Equipment       -     15                  
        Purchases of Marketable Securities               (10,452 )   (12,221 )                
        Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities           1,264     12,575                  
        Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment       (4,957 )   (3,064 )                
               Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities       $ (14,145 )   $ (2,695 )                
                                         
        Financing Activities                                
        Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing           (26 )   (52 )                
        Proceeds from Short-Term Borrowings           2,136     277                  
        (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings       (5,186 )   (277 )                
        (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt       (334 )   (158 )                
        Dividends paid               (215 )   (163 )                
               Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities       $ (3,625 )   $ (373 )                
                                         
        Effect of Exchange Rate Changes       402     (69 )                
                                         
        Net Increase in Cash       $ 505     $ 3,761                  
                                         
        Cash at Beginning of Year       21,169     1,883                  
                                         
        Cash at End of Quarter       $ 21,674     $ 5,644                  
                                                   
                                                   


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended March 31.

Three Months Ended March 31
Revenue   2025   2024  
Domestic $ 50,077 $ 38,877  
Mueller BV $ 8,783 $ 11,825  
Eliminations $ - $ (346 )
Net Revenue $ 58,860 $ 50,356  

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended March 31.

Twelve Months Ended March 31
Revenue   2025     2024  
Domestic $ 213,382   $ 176,298  
Mueller BV $ 44,916   $ 48,231  
Eliminations $ (1,209 ) $ (1,368 )
Net Revenue $ 257,089   $ 223,161  

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended March 31.

Three Months Ended March 31
Net Income   2025     2024
Domestic $ 5,428   $ 4,048
Mueller BV $ (494 ) $ 374
Eliminations $ (6 ) $ 27
Net Income $ 4,928   $ 4,449

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended March 31.

Twelve Months Ended March 31
Net Income   2025     2024  
Domestic $ 29,714   $ (11,730 )
Mueller BV $ 468   $ 2,621  
Eliminations $ (31 ) $ 2  
Net Income (Loss) $ 30,151   $ (9,107 )

B.   March 31, 2025 backlog is $254.5 million compared to $95.2 million at March 31, 2024. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where the backlog is $247.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $87.8 million at March 31, 2024. The $159.3 million increase in U.S. backlog is primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment which accepted approximately $120 million in purchase orders in March 2025 to be completed through the end of 2026. In the Netherlands, the backlog is relatively flat -- $7.5 million at March 31, 2025 versus $7.9 million on March 31, 2024.

C.  Revenue is up from the previous year by $8.5 million on a three-month basis and up $33.9 million for the trailing twelve months. Operations in the U.S. are up $11.2 million for the three months and $37.1 million for the twelve months with the increases primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment. In the Netherlands, revenues are down slightly over $3 million on a three-month and twelve-month basis, primarily from the Benelux where environmental regulations continue to be uncertain.

Net Income is up $0.5 million on a three-month and up $39.3 million on a twelve-month basis before removing the pension settlement charges. In the Netherlands, earnings are down $0.9 million for three months and $2.2 million over twelve months on lower revenues.

We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) is up $3.4 million for the three months and up $13.2 million for the trailing twelve months primarily from strong results in the Industrial Equipment segment.

  Three Months Ended March 31   Twelve Months Ended March 31
(In Thousands)   2025   2024       2025     2024  
Domestic Net Income $ 5,428 $ 4,048     $ 29,715   $ (11,730 )
Income Tax Expense $ 1,628 $ 1,171     $ 8,609   $ (4,991 )
Domestic EBT - GAAP $ 7,056 $ 5,219     $ 38,324   $ (16,721 )
LIFO Adjustment $ 1,383 $ (217 )   $ (28 ) $ 51  
Pension Adjustment $ - $ -     $ -   $ 41,774  
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 8,439 $ 5,002     $ 38,296   $ 25,104  

D.   Effective March 26, 2025, the Company extended its domestic bank borrowing facility until March 31, 2026.

E.   On March 28, 2025, the Company paid off the amortizing note secured by domestic land, building, and equipment in the amount of $3,019,000.

F.   On March 31, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a tender offer effective from March 31, 2025, through May 7, 2025, for up to $15 million of the Company’s common stock at a price of $250 per share.

G.   On April 15, 2025, the Company announced the second phase of the expansion to the Components Products facility. This $17.9 million expansion adds 20,000 square feet to increase the capacity for producing tank heads, cones, and shells. It will also allow the production of thicker materials to access new markets.

H.   The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.08 for March 2024, 1.04 for December 2024, and 1.08 for March 2025, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2024 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


