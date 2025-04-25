The Ignatian Gala as a Testament of Leadership, Legacy and Love

Gonzaga University's 2025 Ignatian Gala was like none other, every detail referencing some aspect of the lives of Julie and Thayne McCulloh, whose collective service to Gonzaga University spans six decades. The spirit inside McCarthey Athletic Center – transformed from raucous sporting arena to the elegance of a regal ballroom – was both celebratory and reflective, a gathering of longtime friends who cheered and shed tears together.

Following are some of many special special moments from the April 10 event attended by 550 Gonzaga leaders, alumni, benefactors and friends.

Past & Present

Sister Kathleen Ross offered her second blessing on the McCullohs – the first being during Thayne’s presidential inauguration in 2010. Likewise, a representative of the Spokane Tribe presented a honor song, this time the vocal power of Isaac Tonasket in place of the drum circle that performed in 2010. Big Bing Theory, GU’s student-led a capella ensemble, came prepared to serenade the president with three songs by Coldplay , one of his favorite bands.

Three videos featured members of the Boards of Trustees and Regents, donors and friends sharing the vast contributions of Thayne’s presidency and Julie’s leadership of Gonzaga’s enrollment strategies. You can view those videos here.

Between each segment was the humor and poise of rising leader Maddie Ediger (’25), current president of the Gonzaga Student Body Association. More than 20 former GSBA presidents were present, including Mike Kelsey (’10), who noted that only one former leader’s name was missing from the famed GSBA presidents’ journal – McCulloh's – and Kelsey wanted to rectify the omission.

Two Spokane leaders – current Mayor Lisa Brown and past Mayor David Condon – regaled the ways the McCullohs have impacted the broader Spokane community. Joe Poss, vice president of University Advancement, extolled the significance of fundraising accomplished under Thayne’s leadership, announcing multiple million-dollar gifts recently secured in McCulloh’s honor. And Mike Reilly (’81), chair of the Board of Trustees, alongside six former chairs, bestowed on Julie and Thayne statuettes of St. Ignatius of Loyola, the symbol of the Ignatian Spirit Award, Gonzaga’s highest honor.

The penultimate focus of this special Gala, however – above the millions of dollars raised and every careful detail of programming – was on the McCullohs as a family. Thayne and Julie’s three daughters were elementary school age when their dad took on the presidency and their mom took on the role of president’s spouse on top of a demanding job of bringing in the next class of Zags. Both parents spoke to the sacrifices of their daughters – the missed events, the long days, the travel.

Top photo: Isaac Tonasket, Sister Kathleen Ross; Middle photo: Maddie Ediger; Bottom photo: Mike Reilly and other Board chairs

Bestowing Gifts

Mayor Lisa Brown, in a pre-Gala reception, recalled how the Gonzaga campus became a home for her early in her career when she attended meetings of the Peace and Justice Center.

“As mayor, I see every day how Gonzaga shapes this region, energizes our neighborhoods, drives innovation and partners on some of our most pressing challenges,” said Brown before presenting Thayne and Julie with commemorative pins: the city flag, a symbol of belonging, trust and gratitude; and the motto of her administration, “Better starts here.”

With the presentation of the event’s signature gift – the Ignatian Spirit Award – Trustees Chair Reilly , chair of the Board of Trustees said: “Julie and Thayne modeled the Ignatian spirit and Gonzaga Catholic Jesuit identity in too many ways to list here. For decades, these two didn't just show up. They stepped up every single day, they poured their hearts into this institution, into its students, making Gonzaga’s academic and economic foundation stronger, while expanding strategic partnerships and making Gonzaga a force regionally and nationally.”

“They both are outstanding leaders because they empower others, foster collaboration and lead with humility,” Reilly said, “and we know that for years, they walked the road with pressures and demands that few could fully understand.”

Poetic Intercession

Between videos and presentations, U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón graced attendees with three poems, selections made based on words she believes everyone needs: hope, courage and wonder.

About “Startlement,” a poem she wrote for the Fifth National Climate Assessment, Limon said it speaks of courage and taking action, but also “coming together, gathering and being in community.”

“And a little birdie said that you like this poem,” Limón said to Thayne before launching into “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa.”

“We are creatures of constant awe, curious at beauty, at leaf and blossom, at grief and pleasure, sun and shadow ... We too are made of wonders, of great and ordinary loves, of small invisible worlds of a need to call out through the dark.”

Julie McCulloh and daughter Katie talk with Trustee Angela Jones

On the Homefront

The McCulloh children – Katie, Annie and Emily – via a video recorded in Julie’s first office in College Hall, reflected on their formative experiences on campus. Joking about “College Hall” versus “the Ad Building,” the girls reminisced about running through the halls and having after-school snacks.

Annie noted of her parents, “They have been here since before any of us were born.”

“We grew up here,” Emily, the youngest, says. “We interacted with professors and others. This community has watched us grow up.”

Katie, the eldest, and mom of Julie and Thayne’s two grandchildren, reflects on their role as parents apart from busy University roles. “They are goofballs. They can let go with us and be silly and weird.” She added: “I love that he can separate work life and be totally present as a dad.”

Annie is likewise impressed with the qualities of their mom. “She has always been very intentional about taking care of herself first, before making sure that we had everything we needed. That ability to balance her own needs – with such an important role in this institution – it’s remarkable, what she has demonstrated.”

Asked what they would like to say to their parents, Emily said, “It’s been such a journey, and now I want you to have an adventure and be as fearless as you always have been.” Katie added, “I want you to know how truly honored I am to be your daughter.”

And Annie spoke for herself but also for Gonzaga: “This community will thrive without you here, but it is what it is because of you.”

Inspiring Generosity

Gonzaga raises $650 million during the McCulloh presidency

“For 30 years, Julie McCulloh has modeled Jesuit principles as she has guided thousands of students in considering whether GU is the right place for them,” noted Poss. “And at the other side of the journey, President McCulloh greeted every graduate crossing the commencement stage, shaking their hands and offering congratulations. With steady hands, these two have partnered in creating incredible power.”

That power, noted Poss, turned into more than $650 million in support for GU students from 2010 to 2025, as the wave of benefaction continues.

“At the heart of this momentum are stories of generosity that touch every corner of the University,” said Poss, who shared these examples among others.

Terry and Patt Payne made a second $5 million gift for scholarships and support of Native American students. Dean and Vicki Allen created the Thayne and Julie McCulloh Scholarship Fund with a $1 million gift. John Hemmingson, who funded the Hemmingson University Center, is offering another transformative gift of an undisclosed amount. Dave and Cathleen Reisenauer’s $5 million contribution launched the Institute for Informatics and Applied Technology. John Dunn gifted his Seattle home to support scholarships. An anonymous Spokane business leader has committed $5 million, and another anonymous donor is doubling down on support for student-athletes.

“These gifts embody the power to invest in our students’ academic and mission-based experiences, ensuring that future generations of Zags have the resources, mentors and opportunities that define a Gonzaga education,” Poss said.

He added: “As we acknowledge Julie and Thayne’s leadership, they would ask for us to focus this power on the future. There is work yet to be done for Gonzaga, our region, our world.”

Gratitude & Love

As the evening came to a close, it was the McCullohs’ turn to take the mic.

Julie expressed the depth of gratitude she has for the Gonzaga community. “We are just so grateful to be with so many people that we love and admire. Tonight, to have reflected on a journey that we've all had together, is just really special.” She recalled the words of Father Frank Costello, who once said that Jesus only gave us one commandment – to love one another – because it’s so hard.

“Thank you for doing the hard work of loving us through some really crazy times,” Julie said. “Thank you for loving one another. Thank you for inviting more people into this community and caring for them.”

Julie turned her attention to another family that will need this same reception – President-elect Katia Passerini, her husband and their three sons.

After all, when Julie and Thayne stepped into the presidency, they had young children at home: 11, 9 and 4. Thayne shared that it was the middle daughter, Annie, who asked him at the dinner table, “Wow, Dad, do you feel prepared to take on this role?”

“But the plain and simple fact is that serving as your president has been both a high honor and a labor of love that has been made possible only through the selfless support and many sacrifices made by our family,” Thayne said.

Turning his attention to the guests, the president said, “We need more people just like you in this room … to build a better future. This is a place that changes lives through what the Jesuits refer to as ‘a call shared by us together.’"

The world needs Gonzaga and Gonzaga needs you. So if there is one thing Julie and I ask, it is this: Please keep supporting this amazing, transformational, unique, and special place.”