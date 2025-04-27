CHOICE HOTELS CANADA INVITES CANADIANS TO 'EXPERIENCE MORE' WITH THEIR TRUE NORTH TRAVEL TIPS

TORONTO, CANADA, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Choice Hotels Canada is encouraging Canadians to see more, do more, and experience more of Canada with the launch of its latest national brand campaign: “Experience More”. With a uniquely Canadian voice and coast-to-coast relevance, the limited-time campaign shares True North Travel Tips, a series of clever, insightful, and ultra- Canadian travel suggestions designed to inspire experience-first adventures across the country.Whether it’s families on a road trip, business travellers exploring new cities, or leisure seekers chasing local hotspots, Experience More positions Choice Hotels Canada as the go-to destination for Canadians looking to make the most of their travels. The campaign celebrates what makes travel within Canada so rich: the unexpected moments, hidden gems, and unforgettable experiences that happen along the way, not just at the destination.Launched at a time when more Canadians are choosing to explore their own backyard, Experience More taps into a growing desire to travel within Canada, embracing the places, people, and moments that make this country extraordinary. It is a tribute to the vastness, beauty, and cultural richness that defines Canada from coast to coast. In a moment where Canadian identity feels more meaningful than ever, this is a campaign made by Canadians, for Canadians, celebrating the stories, connections, and shared experiences that remind us why there’s truly no place like home. With a deep appreciation for the land we call ours, Experience More isn’t just about travel, it’s a reminder of how much there is to discover throughout our beautiful country, and how Choice Hotels Canada can help you experience more of it.Quote from Kyle Verge, President & CEO, PUSH Media “With Experience More, we set out to create something bigger than a travel campaign. We wanted to spark national pride. This work is about celebrating the uniquely Canadian moments that make a trip unforgettable. It’s a blend of creative storytelling, strategic media thinking, and cultural authenticity. Working with our client, Choice Hotels Canada, we were able to bring that vision to life from coast to coast, connecting Canadians not just to destinations, but toexperiences that stay with them long after checkout.”With over 355 hotel locations across Canada, Choice Hotels Canada makes it easier than ever for Canadians to discover their own backyard. From small towns to big cities, the True North Travel Tips reflect a patriotic push to explore local, and experience all that Canada has to offer. While Choice Hotels Canada is part of a globally recognized brand, each Canadian location is independently owned and operated , operated by neighbours, friends, and community memberswho are deeply invested in the places they call home.“For Canadians, the focus is making the most of every great Canadian travel moment. And we will do that by offering affordable stays, great benefits through the Choice Privileges rewards program, pet-friendly rooms for those with pets and locations from coast to coast. This is where we are positioning Choice Hotels in Canada—as the relatable, optimistic enabler of great Canadian experiences!” added Choice Hotels Canada’s CEO, Brian Leon.The campaign will roll out nationally across television, digital, and social media platforms, featuring original video creative that highlights quirky, memorable, and authentically Canadian travel moments. Each travel tip is a nod to the country's diverse landscapes and cultures, reminding viewers that with Choice Hotels Canada, every trip offers more to see, more to do, and more to remember.The Experience More campaign was developed and executed by PUSH Media Inc., serving as both the creative and media agency.To Experience More and book your next Canadian getaway, book direct at choicehotels.com/en-ca. About PUSH MediaNamed for its proudly independent spirit and innovative ZeroWaste™ approach, PUSH Media harnesses a data-driven, AI-powered model to reshape the way brands engage audiences. Working in synergy with creative from day one, PUSH transcends traditional media silos to deliver real-time, high-performance campaigns across every channel. Category-leading partners span diverse industries and include Clover Leaf Seafoods, Choice Hotels Canada (Ascend HotelCollection, Comfort Inn, Quality Inn), Humber Polytechnic, PharmaCare Laboratories, Bulk Barn, Global Pet Foods, etc. By weaving creativity and cutting-edge media strategy together. Amplified by 17 specialized tech platforms. PUSH continually proves that the most powerful results come from forging a unified path between media and creative. Visit www.pushinc.ca to learn more.About Choice Hotels CanadaChoice Hotels Canada is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in thecountry with more than 330 properties currently open. The Choice™ family of hotel brandsprovide business and leisure travellers with a range of high-quality lodging options, includinglimited to full-service hotels in the upscale, mid-scale, extended stay and economy segments.Brands in Canada include Ascend Hotel Collection, Comfort™, Sleep Inn, Quality, Clarion, Econo Lodgeand Rodeway Inn. All hotels are independently owned and operated. Choice Hotels Canada is a master franchisee of Choice Hotels International, Inc., with nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. The award-winning Choice Privilegesrewards program offers members a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com Credits:AGENCY CREATIVE AND MEDIAAgency: PUSH MediaPresident & CEO: Kyle VergeChief Operating Officer: Denisa BallaVP, Client Service: Kirsten MooreVP, Strategy Media & AI: Darren HardemanDirector, Creative Services: Stéphan GuénettePUSH - CREATIVE TEAM:Director, Creative Services: Stéphan GuénetteBrand Strategist: Lindsay WaughCreative Strategist: Kelly SmallArt Director/Senior Designer: Karl ChenCopywriter/ACD: Brahm FinkelsteinProject Coordinator, Creative Services: Owen MelhuishPUSH - MEDIA OPERATIONS TEAM:VP, Strategy Media & AI: Darren HardemanDirector, Growth & Performance: Matt EdgarCampaign Manager: Jonathan LimCampaign Manager: Abhinandan DixitCLIENTClient: Choice Hotels CanadaCEO: Brian LeonDirector, Marketing: Jason ReddingManager, Creative Services & Graphic Standards: John BitontiDirector, Loyalty & Customer Engagement: Katie MacDonald-SernaManager, Digital Marketing: Robert CacciolaPRODUCTIONProduction Company: Broken Elevator ProductionsProducer: Stéphan GuénetteCreative Director: Thomas PhilipEditor: Zach Schryver

