Zinda Law Group Secures $15.4 Million Verdict for Iraq War Veteran Injured in Truck Accident

$15.4M was awarded to an Iraq War veteran who suffered life-altering injuries in a trucking accident. Zinda Law Group represented the plaintiff in the case.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Harris County jury awarded $15.4 million to an Iraq War veteran who suffered life-altering injuries in a trucking accident. The verdict holds both the driver and trucking company accountable, reinforcing the importance of corporate responsibility and road safety. Zinda Law Group, a nationwide leader in truck accident litigation, represented the plaintiff in the case (Case No. 202248322).“This verdict is a powerful reminder of the justice system’s ability to hold negligent companies accountable,” said Jack Zinda, CEO and founding attorney of Zinda Law Group. “Our client, a veteran who served his country with honor, deserves the opportunity to rebuild his life after this devastating crash. We are proud to have fought for him and to have helped shine a light on the critical importance of corporate responsibility and road safety.”Trucking accidents continue to be a significant safety concern nationwide. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), large trucks were involved in approximately 117,000 injury crashes in the most recent reporting year, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. Additionally, the number of large trucks involved in fatal crashes rose by 18%, from 4,821 to 5,700. Research also indicates that 81% of large trucks in fatal crashes were involved in multiple-vehicle incidents. Many of these accidents are caused by factors such as driver inattention, improper vehicle maintenance, and violations of federal trucking regulations ( FMCSA Crash Facts 2021 ).Zinda Law Group has built a reputation as one of the premier truck accident law firms in the nation, handling high-stakes cases across the country. The firm’s latest verdict reinforces its commitment to advocating for victims and ensuring safer roads for all drivers.For more details about this case, visit our blog post If you or a loved one has been injured in a trucking accident, call Zinda Law Group at (800) 563-5312 or visit zdfirm.com for a free consultation.About Zinda Law GroupZinda Law Group is a nationwide personal injury law firm dedicated to helping victims seek justice after serious accidents. With a proven track record of securing significant verdicts and settlements, the firm is committed to providing compassionate, client-focused representation.Law Firm Contact Information:Zinda Law Group, PLLC8834 N. Capital of Texas Highway, Suite 304Austin, TX 78759Phone: (800) 863-5312Website: zdfirm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.