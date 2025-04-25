IPIM’s “Debut@Macao” Initiatives in the First Quarter Significantly Promoted the Development of “Debut Economy” from Various Perspectives

MACAU, April 25 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has seamlessly integrated its 2025 strategic plan “Debut@Macao” into MICE events, investment promotion, and business co-operation initiatives. In the first four months of this year, IPIM has supported multiple companies in launching their new products and technologies in Macao through the establishment of the “Debut Economy Project Exhibition Area” at major MICE events, hosting the “Debut@Macao – Project Launch x Innovation Matching Session”, and leveraging “Encontro”, the platform established by IPIM for promoting and selling products from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs).

In 2025, a number of big health-related traditional Chinese medicine products will also make their debut in Macao. At present, the investment plans followed up by IPIM or the “Debut” investment intentions received by IPIM primarily focus on establishing debut stores. These plans encompass integrated tourism and leisure, big health, cultural and sports industries, catering brands, and other businesses. Apart from those originating from mainland China and Hong Kong, China, renowned brands from international markets like Japan and Belgium are also part of this venture.

Diverse Approaches Adopted to Expand Macao’s Debut Landscape

At the “2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2025MIECF) held from 27 to 29 March, IPIM set up the “Debut Economy Project Exhibition Area” for the first time. Over 20 new products were launched during this event. At the event, the “Debut@Macao – Project Launch x Innovation Matching Session” was held for the first time, featuring nine key debut projects presenting their roadshows. These projects included the B2 robot dog designed for environmental monitoring and resource exploration, the “liquid-cooled supercharging” system for electric vehicle, electric motorcycle with automatic parking function, innovative biodegradable materials, and Macao-exclusive toys launched through a collaboration between a local company and a renowned trendy toy brand. These initiatives assisted relevant companies in reaching customers domestically and internationally, spanning PSCs, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Furthermore, IPIM facilitated the trial of new products from Macao and PSCs. This effort involved organising a range of promotional and experiential activities for PSCs products at the “Encontro” on the basement first floor of the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. Additionally, a selection of PSCs wines and ceramic products were introduced for public sale in Macao for the first time. These varied approaches adopted have significantly expanded Macao’s debut landscape.