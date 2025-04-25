Employment survey for the 1st quarter of 2025

MACAU, April 25 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that both the general unemployment rate (1.9%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (2.5%) in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 0.2 percentage points quarter-on-quarter. Meanwhile, the general underemployment rate (1.2%) and the underemployment rate of local residents (1.6%) each decreased by 0.3 percentage points.

In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2024, total employment (371,800) and the employed residents (280,200) decreased by 6,500 and 5,800 respectively in the first quarter of 2025. Employed residents in the Gaming sector (65,100) and the Construction sector (14,000) fell by 2,200 and 2,000 respectively, while those in Retail Trade (29,900) rose by 2,200. Median monthly employment earnings of the employed (MOP18,800) and the employed residents (MOP21,500) in the first quarter increased by MOP800 and MOP1,000 respectively quarter-on-quarter, as employees in some industries were given double pay and bonuses during the quarter.

When compared to the previous period (December 2024 - February 2025), the general unemployment rate (1.9%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (2.5%) for January - March 2025 rose by 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points respectively, as a relatively large number of people looked for jobs after the holidays. Besides, the general underemployment rate (1.2%) and the underemployment rate of local residents (1.6%) rebounded by 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points respectively. Total employment (371,800) and the employed residents (280,200) dropped by 3,100 and 3,500 respectively from the previous period. By contrast, number of the unemployed residents (7,300) went up by 500. Among the unemployed residents searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Restaurants & Similar Activities and the Construction sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job decreased by 2.5 percentage points to 10.2% of the unemployed residents.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 105,300 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period (January - March 2025); when including these individuals in the labour force living in Macao (379,100), total labour force (484,400) decreased by 2,700 from the previous period (December 2024 - February 2025).