Macao Union Medical Center partners with Bank of China Limited Macau Branch and China Telecom (Macau) Company Limited to launch Online Booking Platform

MACAU, April 25 - On 16 April, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) held the “Macao Medical Center of PUMCH Online Booking Platform Launch Ceremony” at its Press Room on the 3rd floor of the Administrative Building of Integrated Services in collaboration with Bank of China Limited Macau Branch and China Telecom (Macau) Company Limited. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was officiated by Wu Wenming, Director of the Macao Union Medical Center; Jia Tianbing, President of Bank of China Limited Macau Branch; and Chen Wu, Consultant of China Telecom (Macau) Company Limited.

To inherit the patient-centered service philosophy of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital, the Macao Union Medical Center actively enhances the convenience and accessibility of its online booking services to meet the needs of different residents. Through collaboration with Bank of China Limited Macau Branch and China Telecom (Macau) Company Limited, it enables residents to make appointments via the mobile app of Bank of China Limited Macau Branch and the WeChat official account of China Telecom (Macau) Company Limited, in addition to the its official website or Online Booking System, providing them multiple channels for convenient appointment services.

Wu Wenming, Director of the Macao Union Medical Center, stated in his speech that the current task of the Macao Union Medical Center, as a public medical institution in Macao, was to implement government policies and requirements to ensure the delivery of public healthcare services and optimize resource allocation, so as to reduce the burden on public medical institutions in Macao and provide patients with safe, efficient and comfortable medical services. The tripartite collaboration not only achieved a seamless integration of technical systems but also vividly put into place the patient-centered service philosophy of the Macao Union Medical Center in the digital age.

Jia Tianbing, President of Bank of China Limited Macau Branch, addressed that since the establishment of the strategic partnership with the Macao Union Medical Center, the Bank has adhered to the philosophy of “Rooted in Macau, Reaching the World,” building a comprehensive and multi-level service system to support the development of the big health industry and promote the progress of people’s livelihood finance. Marking the 75th anniversary of its founding this year, the Bank would remain committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities by working, innovating and growing with the Macao Union Medical Center to offer Macao residents warmer financial services through smart healthcare, AI smart services and other financial technologies. In doing so, both parties could contribute to the healthcare sector in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and, by taking concrete actions, jointly write the Macao chapter of “Healthy China.”

Chen Wu, Consultant of China Telecom (Macau) Company Limited, said in his remarks that the “Online Booking Platform of the Macao Medical Center of PUMCH”, which was debuted in the “Convenient Services” section of the WeChat official account “China Telecom (Macau),” allowed users to easily make appointments for services at the Macao Medical Center of PUMCH anytime and anywhere. He believed that in the future, both parties would constantly uphold the concept of win-win cooperation and explore more fields of collaboration to provide residents with more high-quality and efficient services. At the same time, it would continue to leverage its full-stack capabilities in new infrastructure bases, big data bases, and AI scenario applications to enhance Macao’s smart healthcare services in terms of technology, functionality, and user experience, promoting the vigorous development of medical tourism and the big health industry.

Moving forward, the Macao Union Medical Center will keep improving the online appointment process for medical services and building a smart hospital that integrates smart healthcare, smart services and smart management, which will give more intelligent service experience and realize an efficient and convenient medical process, thus empowering healthcare with technology and further contributing to a healthy Macao.