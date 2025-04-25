MGTO invites international travel trade to join Trade Gathering Mini-Mart in MITE and inspect community tourism attractions

MACAU, April 25 - The 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) grandly commenced today (25 April). Riding on this major occasion, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) invited about 100 representatives of overseas travel agency associations from numerous countries and regions and the Hong Kong travel trade to join the Trade Gathering Mini-Mart at MITE and explore business opportunities with members of the tourism sector in Macao. The delegates also visited different communities for an experience of the diverse tourism attractions during their stay in Macao.

Prestigious tour agency associations from overseas join Trade Gathering Mini-Mart

Delegates of eight overseas travel agency associations from Europe and Asia participated in the Trade Gathering Mini-Mart today (25 April). Enjoying wide recognition, these associations include the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS), Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO), Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA), Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT), Spanish Confederation of Travel Agents (CEAV) and European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Associations (ECTAA).

About 100 delegates of various travel agency associations and Hong Kong travel agencies engaged in the Mini-Mart together with representatives of over 40 local businesses including hotels, travel agencies, integrated resort enterprises, airline, maritime transport operator and tourism-related facilities in Macao. The participants keenly exchanged ideas and explored the characteristics of different visitor markets. Together they designed tourism products tailored for different market demands and uncovered potential of business cooperation.

At MGTO’s invitation once again, overseas travel agency associations’ participation in the Trade Gathering Mini-Mart contributes to raising Macao’s profile and presence in the international tourism sector and creating new opportunities for tourism partnerships, fueling Macao’s international market development.

Experience “tourism +” in Macao

Delegates of the overseas travel agency associations inspected different tourism attractions in Macao, including Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, Macao Giant Panda Pavilion, Lin Fong Temple, tourism facilities and MICE venues. They also took photos at the mega photo-spot installation “Flora Fête with Sanrio characters” in the northern district and tasted signature delights at distinctive shops at Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, besides joining a workshop for baking of “genetes” cookies. They experienced Macao’s diverse color of “tourism +”. Some of the association delegates will also join the “Macao-Hengqin Discovery Quest: 2025 Summer Educational Travel Seminar” and explore education tourism resources and tourism facilities in Hengqin tomorrow (26 April), which is set to promote the concerted development of educational tourism in Macao and Hengqin.

Under the format of “one exhibition, two cities”, the Expo once again connects the resources of Macao and Hengqin to tap into the educational travel market for both destinations this year. The “2nd Hong Kong and Macao Youths Mainland Study Tour Alliance (Macao) Promotional Event” is held at the Expo venue in Macao, while the “Macao-Hengqin Discovery Quest: 2025 Summer Educational Travel Seminar” will take place and launch summer educational tourism products at the exhibition venue in Hengqin.