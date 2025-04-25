UTM Hosts 2025 Greater Bay Area Tourism Forum at MITE

MACAU, April 25 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM), the relying unit of the “Tourism Education and Training Base for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” and the coordinating unit of the “Alliance for Developing Macao as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Tourism Education and Training Base”, in partnership with the China Tourism Academy, hosted the 2025 High-level Forum on Greater Bay Area (GBA) Tourism Development on April 25 during the 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo, MITE. As a key player in advancing tourism education and regional collaboration, UTM brought together over 150 government representatives, industry experts, academics, and university students to strategise on elevating the GBA’s global appeal as a world-class culture and tourism destination.

The forum, blending keynote speeches and interactive roundtable discussions, featured insights from prominent figures such as:

- YANG Jinsong, Director of International Exchange and Finance, China Tourism Academy

- Maria Helena DE SENNA FERNANDES, Director, Macao Government Tourism Office

- CHENG Wai Tong, Deputy Director, Macao Government Tourism Office

- LI Xieju, Vice President, Guangdong Provincial Travel Agency Association

- DAI Qing, Vice President, Macao Hotel and Tourism Industry Association

- SUN Bowen, Executive Secretary-General, Trip.com Group Institute

Discussions centered on strengthening regional collaboration, jointly developing tourism products to boost the GBA’s global profile, and establishing a unified "tourism digital infrastructure" across the GBA, to position the region as a must-visit hub for global travelers.

In the opening remarks, UTM Rector Dr. Fanny Vong emphasised that 2025 marks a critical milestone in the GBA’s Culture and Tourism Development Plan. She noted that various initiatives are being steadily implemented, and the continuous strengthening of transportation infrastructure is injecting strong momentum into the deep integration and internationalisation of the GBA’s culture and tourism sectors.

Dr. Vong highlighted that UTM has been actively contributing to tourism education and training, adapting its academic programmes to meet the needs of society and the industry. The university has maintained a balanced approach between theory and practice, cultivating talents for the tourism and culture industry in Macao and the GBA.

The development of the GBA is a significant national initiative for regional economic integration and an important strategy for Macao’s economic diversification and enhanced regional competitiveness. The forum played a key role in promoting cooperation and communication among academia, government, and industry. It not only highlighted UTM’s pivotal role in regional tourism and culture cooperation but also provided intellectual support for the GBA’s journey toward becoming a world-class tourism destination.