Meridian Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)((Unaudited) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Income:          
Net income $ 2,399   $ 5,600   $ 2,676
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.21   $ 0.49   $ 0.24
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) $ 8,357   $ 11,167   $ 6,419
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix          
           
  • Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $2.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

  • Pre-provision net revenue1 for the quarter was $8.4 million, up $1.9 million or 30.2% from 1Q 2024.

  • Net interest margin was 3.46% for the first quarter of 2025, with a loan yield of 7.19%.

  • Return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter of 2025 were 0.40% and 5.57%, respectively.

  • Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024.

  • Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $49.5 million, or 3% for the quarter.

  • First quarter deposit growth was $123.4 million, or 6%.

  • Non-interest-bearing deposits were up $82.6 million or 34%, quarter over quarter.

  • On April 24, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable May 19, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2025.

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

Meridian’s first quarter 2025 earnings of $2.4 million were slightly below the first quarter 2024 net income of $2.7 million however PPNR was up 30%, reflecting overall healthy growth in our business units and good expense control. Our earnings were negatively affected by higher provisioning resulting mainly from distressed SBA loans, which have been impacted by the dramatic rate rise. The remediation process for SBA loans is lengthy due to procedural requirements, which we follow diligently to assure the government guaranty, but we are making progress. On a positive note, our net interest margin was 3.46% and has shown consistent improvement over the last four quarters.

Loan growth in the first quarter was 12% annualized (minus expected lease paydowns) and all commercial groups contributed. The Delaware Valley region is plagued by a lack of homes for sale, so construction and other residential building is in demand. Our commercial/industrial lending has benefited from disruption in a recent local bank combination, from where we hired a senior lender with a deep list of contacts throughout the region. We expect many opportunities from this individual and his future hires.

Meridian Wealth Partners continued its strong performance with pre-tax income of $726 thousand for the quarter. A slight increase in assets under management combined with overall better fee percentages contributed to the gain. We are poised for better growth in this segment as our expanded loan customer base provides referral business, and with the recent hiring of a senior wealth professional to help focus on other opportunities.

The mortgage group had a larger pre-tax loss in 1Q25 vs 1Q24, mainly due to lower volume and a lesser loan officer count. The first quarter is seasonally weaker, but we are encouraged by the forecast for greater home inventory in both our Delaware Valley and Maryland markets. That has been a much bigger factor for loan originations than mortgage rates.

Our solid growth in PPNR has enabled us to manage the spike in non-performing loans, as we work intensely to remediate these credits. The growth in first quarter loan volume and expansion in net interest margin should continue to help drive further improvement in profitability.

Select Condensed Financial Information

  As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited)
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Income:                  
Net income $ 2,399     $ 5,600     $ 4,743     $ 3,326     $ 2,676  
Basic earnings per common share   0.21       0.50       0.43       0.30       0.24  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.21       0.49       0.42       0.30       0.24  
Net interest income   19,776       19,299       18,242       16,846       16,609  
                   
Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 2,528,586     $ 2,385,867     $ 2,387,721     $ 2,351,584     $ 2,292,923  
Loans, net of fees and costs   2,071,675       2,030,437       2,008,396       1,988,535       1,956,315  
Total deposits   2,128,742       2,005,368       1,978,927       1,915,436       1,900,696  
Non-interest bearing deposits   323,485       240,858       237,207       224,040       220,581  
Stockholders' equity   173,266       171,522       167,450       162,382       159,936  
                   
Balance Sheet Average Balances:                  
Total assets $ 2,420,571     $ 2,434,270     $ 2,373,261     $ 2,319,295     $ 2,269,047  
Total interest earning assets   2,330,224       2,342,651       2,277,523       2,222,177       2,173,212  
Loans, net of fees and costs   2,039,676       2,029,739       1,997,574       1,972,740       1,944,187  
Total deposits   2,036,208       2,043,505       1,960,145       1,919,954       1,823,523  
Non-interest bearing deposits   244,161       259,118       246,310       229,040       233,255  
Stockholders' equity   174,734       171,214       165,309       162,119       159,822  
                   
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                  
Return on average assets   0.40 %     0.92 %     0.80 %     0.58 %     0.47 %
Return on average equity   5.57 %     13.01 %     11.41 %     8.25 %     6.73 %
                                       

Income Statement - First Quarter 2025 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024

First quarter net income decreased $3.2 million, or 57.2%, to $2.4 million due to decreased non-interest income as the prior quarter included a $4.0 million gain on sale of MSR's and a $317 thousand gain on sale of OREO, partially offset by a $1.0 million charge for early lease termination. The first quarter provision for credit losses increased over the prior quarter by $1.6 million. Net interest income increased $477 thousand and non-interest expenses decreased $2.7 million. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

Interest income decreased $869 thousand quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by both two less days in the period as well as a lower level of average earning assets, which decreased by $12.4 million. On a rate basis, the yield on earnings assets increased 2 basis points.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $10.0 million. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $21.2 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $10.6 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio decreased on a combined basis $602 thousand on average.

Total interest expense decreased $1.3 million, quarter-over-quarter, also driven by two fewer days in the period and a lower volume of time deposits and borrowings. On a rate basis, all deposit types experienced a decrease in the cost, with the overall cost of deposits dropping 21 basis points. Interest expense on total deposits decreased $1.5 million and interest expense on borrowings decreased $139 thousand. During the period, interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts increased $9.9 million and $37.9 million on average, respectively, while time deposits decreased $40.2 million on average. Borrowings decreased $6.7 million on average.

Overall the net interest margin increased 17 basis points to 3.46% as the cost of funds declined and the yield on earning assets increased slightly.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses for the first quarter increased $1.6 million to $5.2 million, from $3.6 million in the fourth quarter. The first quarter provision increased due to an increase of $7.1 million in non-performing loans which led to an increase of $2.3 million in specific reserves on such loans. SBA loans make up $6.9 million of these additional non-performing loans, of which $3.8 million are guaranteed by the SBA.   The increase in provision was also partially impacted by unfavorable changes in certain macro-economic factors used in the model due to current economic and market uncertainty.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  $ Change   % Change
Mortgage banking income $ 3,393     $ 5,516     $ (2,123 )   (38.5)%
Wealth management income   1,535       1,527       8     0.5 %
SBA loan income   748       1,143       (395 )   (34.6)%
Earnings on investment in life insurance   222       224       (2 )   (0.9)%
Net (loss) gain on sale of MSRs   (52 )     3,992       (4,044 )   (101.3)%
Gain on sale of OREO         317       (317 )   (100.0)%
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   149       (146 )     295     (202.1)%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   102       (163 )     265     (162.6)%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   170       (552 )     722     (130.8)%
Net (loss) gain on hedging activity   21       192       (171 )   (89.1)%
Other   1,036       1,229       (193 )   (15.7)%
Total non-interest income $ 7,324     $ 13,279     $ (5,955 )   (44.8)%
                           

Total non-interest income decreased $6.0 million, or 44.8%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to recognizing a gain on sale of MSRs of $4.0 million in the prior quarter, combined with a $2.1 million decline in mortgage banking income, and a change in gains of $171 thousand in hedging activity. These declines in income were partially offset by favorable derivative and loan related fair value changes. Mortgage loan sales decreased $68.1 million or 31.5% quarter over quarter driving lower gain on sale income in addition to a lower overall margin, leading to the lower level of mortgage banking income.

SBA loan income decreased $395 thousand due to a lower level of SBA loan sales. SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended March 31, 2025 totaled $12.1 million, down $7.8 million, or 39.1%, compared to the quarter-ended December 31, 2024. The gross margin on SBA sales was 8.7% for the quarter, up from 7.5% for the previous quarter.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,385   $ 12,429   $         (1,044 )           (8.4)%
Occupancy and equipment   1,338     2,270             (932 )           (41.1)%
Professional fees   763     1,134             (371 )           (32.7)%
Data processing and software   1,479     1,553             (74 )           (4.8)%
Advertising and promotion   779     839             (60 )           (7.2)%
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   269     243             26             10.7 %
Other   2,730     2,943             (213 )           (7.2)%
Total non-interest expense $ 18,743   $ 21,411   $         (2,668 )           (12.5)%
                       

Overall salaries and benefits decreased $1.0 million. Bank and wealth segments combined decreased $245 thousand, while the mortgage segment decreased $799 thousand. Mortgage segment salaries, commissions, and employee benefits expense are impacted by volume and decreased commensurate with the lower levels of originations, which were down $63.5 million from the prior quarter. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $932 thousand, net, due to fees, credits and other disposal costs for the early termination of the Blue Bell lease that occurred in the prior quarter. Professional fees decreased $371 thousand over the prior period mainly due to the results of cost control efforts on certain internal audit fees, legal fees and consulting fees, while other non-interest expense decreased $213 thousand due to a decline in certain business development costs, other loan related fees, and OREO related expenses.

Balance Sheet - March 31, 2025 Compared to December 31, 2024

Total assets increased $142.7 million, or 6.0%, to $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2025 from $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024. Interest-earning cash increased $91.8 million, or 419.7%, to $113.6 million as of March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024, as a temporary deposit of $103 million from a long standing customer was on hand for several weeks. In addition, loan growth contributed to the overall increase in total assets over this period.

Portfolio loan growth was $42.0 million, or 2.1% quarter-over-quarter. The portfolio growth was generated from commercial mortgage loans which increased $21.2 million, or 2.6%, construction loans which increased $18.3 million, or 7.1%, small business loans which increased $5.3 million, or 3.4%, and commercial & industrial loans which increased $4.6 million, or 1.3%. Lease financings decreased $9.2 million, or 12.1% from December 31, 2024, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected as we continue to refocus away from lease originations.

Total deposits increased $123.4 million, or 6.2% quarter-over-quarter, led by non-interest bearing deposit growth of $82.6 million. Non-interest bearing deposits benefited from a late quarter deposit of $103 million from a long standing customer that sold a business. This deposit was on hand for several weeks. Money market accounts and savings accounts also increased a combined $34.3 million, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $19.6 million, and time deposits decreased $13.1 million from largely wholesale efforts. Overall borrowings increased $15.1 million, or 12.1% quarter-over-quarter.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $1.7 million from December 31, 2024, to $173.3 million as of March 31, 2025. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $2.4 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, offset by a decrease of $529 thousand in other comprehensive income. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.30% at March 31, 2025.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans increased $7.1 million to $52.2 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $45.1 million at December 31, 2024. Included in non-performing loans are $19.1 million of SBA loans of which $9.9 million, or 53%, are guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase and $15.0 million, or 80% of these non-performing loans originated in 2020-2021 where their rates rose over 500 basis points.  

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased 30 bps to 2.49% as of March 31, 2025, from 2.19% as of December 31, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans was led by a $6.9 million increase in non-performing SBA loans, and $881 thousand in leases.

Net charge-offs as a % of total average loans of 0.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, decreased from 0.34% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs decreased to $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $7.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. First quarter charge-offs consisted of $851 thousand on a protracted commercial advertising loan relationship, $738 thousand related to construction loans, $553 thousand of small ticket equipment leases which are charged-off after becoming more than 120 days past due, and $277 thousand in SBA loans. Overall there were recoveries of $175 thousand, largely related to leases and SBA loans.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.01% as of March 31, 2025, an increase from the coverage ratio of 0.91% as of December 31, 2024 due largely to the increase in specific reserves on non-performing loans in the quarter discussed above.   As of March 31, 2025 there were specific reserves of $5.0 million against individually evaluated loans, an increase of $2.3 million from $2.7 million in specific reserves as of December 31, 2024. The specific reserve increase over the prior quarter was led by a $1.6 million increase in specific reserves on SBA loans, as well as increases of $535 thousand in commercial real estate loan specifics reserves and a $174 thousand increase in commercial loan specific reserves.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Earnings and Per Share Data:                  
Net income $ 2,399     $ 5,600     $ 4,743     $ 3,326     $ 2,676  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.21     $ 0.50     $ 0.43     $ 0.30     $ 0.24  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.21     $ 0.49     $ 0.42     $ 0.30     $ 0.24  
Common shares outstanding   11,285       11,240       11,229       11,191       11,186  
                   
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets (2)   0.40 %     0.92 %     0.80 %     0.58 %     0.47 %
Return on average equity (2)   5.57       13.01       11.41       8.25       6.73  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (2)   3.46       3.29       3.20       3.06       3.09  
Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent) (2)   6.83       6.81       7.06       6.98       6.90  
Cost of funds (2)   3.56       3.71       4.05       4.10       4.00  
Efficiency ratio   69.16 %     65.72 %     70.67 %     72.89 %     73.90 %
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.14 %     0.34 %     0.11 %     0.20 %     0.12 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   2.49       2.19       2.20       1.84       1.93  
Non-performing assets to total assets   2.07       1.90       1.97       1.68       1.74  
Allowance for credit losses to:                  
Total loans and other finance receivables   1.01       0.91       1.09       1.09       1.18  
Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value) (1)   1.01       0.91       1.10       1.10       1.19  
Non-performing loans   39.90 %     40.86 %     48.66 %     57.66 %     60.59 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Book value per common share $ 15.35     $ 15.26     $ 14.91     $ 14.51     $ 14.30  
Tangible book value per common share $ 15.03     $ 14.93     $ 14.58     $ 14.17     $ 13.96  
Total equity/Total assets   6.85 %     7.19 %     7.01 %     6.91 %     6.98 %
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1)   6.72       7.05       6.87       6.76       6.82  
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1)   8.61       9.06       8.95       8.85       8.93  
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank   9.30       9.21       9.32       9.33       9.42  
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   10.15       10.33       10.17       9.84       9.87  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   10.15       10.33       10.17       9.84       9.87  
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank   11.14 %     11.20 %     11.22 %     10.84 %     10.95 %
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix                
(2) Annualized                  
                   


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Interest income:          
Loans and other finance receivables, including fees $ 36,549     $ 37,229     $ 35,339  
Securities - taxable   1,693       1,684       1,251  
Securities - tax-exempt   313       314       325  
Cash and cash equivalents   613       801       300  
Total interest income   39,168       40,028       37,215  
Interest expense:          
Deposits   16,868       18,341       17,392  
Borrowings and subordinated debentures   2,524       2,388       3,214  
Total interest expense   19,392       20,729       20,606  
Net interest income   19,776       19,299       16,609  
Provision for credit losses   5,212       3,572       2,866  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   14,564       15,727       13,743  
Non-interest income:          
Mortgage banking income   3,393       5,516       3,634  
Wealth management income   1,535       1,527       1,317  
SBA loan income   748       1,143       986  
Earnings on investment in life insurance   222       224       207  
Net (loss) gain on sale of MSRs   (52 )     3,992        
Gain on sale of OREO         317        
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   149       (146 )     75  
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   102       (163 )     (2 )
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   170       (552 )     (175 )
Net (loss) gain on hedging activity   21       192       (19 )
Other   1,036       1,229       1,961  
Total non-interest income   7,324       13,279       7,984  
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   11,385       12,429       10,573  
Occupancy and equipment   1,338       2,270       1,233  
Professional fees   763       1,134       1,498  
Data processing and software   1,479       1,553       1,532  
Advertising and promotion   779       839       748  
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   269       243       274  
Other   2,730       2,943       2,316  
Total non-interest expense   18,743       21,411       18,174  
Income before income taxes   3,145       7,595       3,553  
Income tax expense   746       1,995       877  
Net income $ 2,399     $ 5,600     $ 2,676  
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.21     $ 0.50     $ 0.24  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.21     $ 0.49     $ 0.24  
           
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   11,205       11,158       11,088  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   11,446       11,375       11,201  
                       


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Assets:                  
Cash and due from banks $ 16,976     $ 5,598     $ 12,542     $ 8,457     $ 8,935  
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks   113,620       21,864       19,805       15,601       14,092  
Federal funds sold   629                          
Cash and cash equivalents   131,225       27,462       32,347       24,058       23,027  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   185,221       174,304       171,568       159,141       150,996  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   32,720       33,771       33,833       35,089       35,157  
Equity investments   2,126       2,086       2,166       2,088       2,092  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   28,047       32,413       46,602       54,278       29,124  
Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs   2,071,675       2,030,437       2,008,396       1,988,535       1,956,315  
Allowance for credit losses   (20,827 )     (18,438 )     (21,965 )     (21,703 )     (23,171 )
Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses   2,050,848       2,011,999       1,986,431       1,966,832       1,933,144  
Restricted investment in bank stock   8,369       7,753       8,542       10,044       8,560  
Bank premises and equipment, net   12,028       12,151       12,807       13,114       13,451  
Bank owned life insurance   29,935       29,712       29,489       29,267       29,051  
Accrued interest receivable   10,345       9,958       10,012       9,973       9,864  
Other real estate owned   159       159       1,862       1,862       1,703  
Deferred income taxes   5,136       4,669       3,537       3,950       4,339  
Servicing assets   4,284       4,382       4,364       11,341       11,573  
Servicing assets held for sale               6,609              
Goodwill   899       899       899       899       899  
Intangible assets   2,716       2,767       2,818       2,869       2,920  
Other assets   24,528       31,382       33,835       26,779       37,023  
Total assets $ 2,528,586     $ 2,385,867     $ 2,387,721     $ 2,351,584     $ 2,292,923  
                   
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Non-interest bearing $ 323,485     $ 240,858     $ 237,207     $ 224,040     $ 220,581  
Interest bearing                  
Interest checking   161,055       141,439       133,429       130,062       121,204  
Money market and savings deposits   947,795       913,536       822,837       787,479       797,525  
Time deposits   696,407       709,535       785,454       773,855       761,386  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,805,257       1,764,510       1,741,720       1,691,396       1,680,115  
Total deposits   2,128,742       2,005,368       1,978,927       1,915,436       1,900,696  
Borrowings   139,590       124,471       144,880       187,260       145,803  
Subordinated debentures   49,761       49,743       49,928       49,897       49,867  
Accrued interest payable   7,404       6,860       7,017       7,709       8,350  
Other liabilities   29,823       27,903       39,519       28,900       28,271  
Total liabilities   2,355,320       2,214,345       2,220,271       2,189,202       2,132,987  
                   
Stockholders’ equity:                  
Common stock   13,288       13,243       13,232       13,194       13,189  
Surplus   81,724       81,545       81,002       80,639       80,487  
Treasury stock   (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )
Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan   (1,006 )     (1,006 )     (1,204 )     (1,204 )     (1,204 )
Retained earnings   112,952       111,961       107,765       104,420       102,492  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (7,613 )     (8,142 )     (7,266 )     (8,588 )     (8,949 )
Total stockholders’ equity   173,266       171,522       167,450       162,382       159,936  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,528,586     $ 2,385,867     $ 2,387,721     $ 2,351,584     $ 2,292,923  
                                       


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Interest income $ 39,168   $ 40,028   $ 40,319   $ 38,465   $ 37,215
Interest expense   19,392     20,729     22,077     21,619     20,606
Net interest income   19,776     19,299     18,242     16,846     16,609
Provision for credit losses   5,212     3,572     2,282     2,680     2,866
Non-interest income   7,324     13,279     10,831     9,244     7,984
Non-interest expense   18,743     21,411     20,546     19,018     18,174
Income before income tax expense   3,145     7,595     6,245     4,392     3,553
Income tax expense   746     1,995     1,502     1,066     877
Net Income $ 2,399   $ 5,600   $ 4,743   $ 3,326   $ 2,676
                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   11,205     11,158     11,110     11,096     11,088
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.21   $ 0.50   $ 0.43   $ 0.30   $ 0.24
                   
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   11,446     11,375     11,234     11,150     11,201
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.21   $ 0.49   $ 0.42   $ 0.30   $ 0.24
                             


  Segment Information
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025   Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands) Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total   Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total
Net interest income $ 19,706     $ 9     $ 61     $ 19,776     $ 16,592     $ (6 )   $ 23     $ 16,609  
Provision for credit losses   5,212                   5,212       2,866                   2,866  
Net interest income after provision   14,494       9       61       14,564       13,726       (6 )     23       13,743  
Non-interest income   1,912       1,535       3,877       7,324       1,874       1,317       4,793       7,984  
Non-interest expense   12,758       818       5,167       18,743       12,060       833       5,281       18,174  
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,648     $ 726     $ (1,229 )   $ 3,145     $ 3,540     $ 478     $ (465 )   $ 3,553  
Efficiency ratio   59 %     53 %     131 %     69 %     65 %     64 %     110 %     74 %
                                                               

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

  Pre-provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Income before income tax expense $         3,145           $         7,595           $         3,553        
Provision for credit losses           5,212                     3,572                     2,866        
Pre-provision net revenue $         8,357           $         11,167           $         6,419        
                 


  Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Bank $ 8,860     $ 8,205   $ 6,406  
Wealth   726       571     478  
Mortgage   (1,229 )     2,391     (465 )
Pre-provision net revenue $ 8,357     $ 11,167   $ 6,419  
                     


  Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 20,827     $ 18,438     $ 21,965     $ 21,703     $ 23,171  
                   
Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)   2,071,675       2,030,437       2,008,396       1,988,535       1,956,315  
Less: Loans at fair value   (14,182 )     (14,501 )     (13,965 )     (12,900 )     (13,139 )
Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) $ 2,057,493     $ 2,015,936     $ 1,994,431     $ 1,975,635     $ 1,943,176  
                   
ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)   1.01 %     0.91 %     1.09 %     1.09 %     1.18 %
ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)   1.01 %     0.91 %     1.10 %     1.10 %     1.19 %
                                       


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 173,266     $ 171,522     $ 167,450     $ 162,382     $ 159,936  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,615 )     (3,666 )     (3,717 )     (3,768 )     (3,819 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   169,651       167,856       163,733       158,614       156,117  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   2,528,586       2,385,867       2,387,721       2,351,584       2,292,923  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,615 )     (3,666 )     (3,717 )     (3,768 )     (3,819 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,524,971     $ 2,382,201     $ 2,384,004     $ 2,347,816     $ 2,289,104  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)   6.72 %     7.05 %     6.87 %     6.76 %     6.82 %
                                       


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 220,768     $ 219,119     $ 217,028     $ 211,308     $ 208,319  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,615 )     (3,666 )     (3,717 )     (3,768 )     (3,819 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   217,153       215,453       213,311       207,540       204,500  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   2,525,029       2,382,014       2,385,994       2,349,600       2,292,894  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,615 )     (3,666 )     (3,717 )     (3,768 )     (3,819 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,521,414     $ 2,378,348     $ 2,382,277     $ 2,345,832     $ 2,289,075  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)   8.61 %     9.06 %     8.95 %     8.85 %     8.93 %
                   
  Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
  March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Book value per common share $ 15.35     $ 15.26     $ 14.91     $ 14.51     $ 14.30  
Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets   0.32       0.33       0.33       0.34       0.34  
Tangible book value per common share $ 15.03     $ 14.93     $ 14.58     $ 14.17     $ 13.96  

