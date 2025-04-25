INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Strategy Incorporated (f/k/a MicroStrategy Incorporated) - MSTR

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Strategy Incorporated (f/k/a MicroStrategy Incorporated) (“Strategy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MSTR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Strategy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 7, 2025, Strategy disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it recognized a $5.91 billion unrealized loss on its digital assets for the first quarter of 2025, which is expected to result in a net loss for the quarter. Strategy further stated that “[w]e may not be able to regain profitability in future periods, particularly if we incur significant unrealized losses related to our digital assets[.]”

On this news, Strategy’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 7, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.