Oberon Unveils New Corporate Brand and Leadership Team

EmployPlan, the leading intelligent work orchestration platform, today announced it will extend its flagship platform name, Oberon, to its corporate brand.

Our rebrand highlights our dedication to pioneering new solutions and offering unmatched value through the Oberon platform, which transforms work orchestration.” — Ross Brown, CEO of Oberon

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmployPlan, Inc, the leading intelligent work orchestration management platform, today announced it will extend its flagship platform name, Oberon , to its corporate brand. The new branding means that the company will cease to use its former corporate name, EmployPlan, and is immediately rebranded to Oberon. The company is also announcing the addition of seasoned industry executives to the leadership team.This rebranding reflects the company's evolution and commitment to providing innovative solutions for intelligent work orchestration. The company’s product roadmap has expanded, introducing the core Oberon platform with four adjacent product offerings. The first of these is Team, a comprehensive work orchestration system for building and managing project teams. Additionally, the company has announced new products in the roadmap built on Oberon, including Hire, for Applicant Tracking System integrated candidate assessment and Service, an integrated routing engine for existing ticketing systems.Along with the new name, Oberon is excited to announce new leadership additions. The company has strengthened its executive leadership team with the addition of two seasoned industry executives: Melody Brown, Chief Customer Officer, and Bill Dillmeier, Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Ross Brown will be moving from COO to CEO. Roch Mamenas, Founder, will continue as CTO."Our investment in technological advancements and the strength of our Oberon leadership team signify our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions. We prioritize providing exceptional value to our customers, ensuring their experience is always at the forefront. This rebrand is a testament to our strategic growth and our vision for advancing intelligent work orchestration," said Roch Mamenas, CTO and co-founder of Oberon.Ross Brown, CEO of Oberon, added, “Today marks a new chapter in Oberon's journey. Our rebrand reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering exceptional value through the Oberon platform. We are excited to embrace this transformation and continue to pioneer new and novel technologies that redefine work orchestration."Leadership AdditionsMelody Brown brings 27 years of sales and marketing leadership experience, driving growth and innovation across various industries, from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Melody is known for her strategic vision and ability to foster strong customer and partner relationships, ensuring exceptional service and support.Bill Dillmeier is a hands-on strategic finance leader with over a decade of experience guiding SaaS startups from early-stage through Series A–C and unicorn scale. He specializes in building and executing financial and operational strategies that enable efficient growth, fundraising, and successful exits.About OberonOberon is an AI-powered platform designed to transform the way organizations coordinate and develop their teams. By tracking and updating skill profiles in real time, Oberon eliminates the traditional reliance on static titles, infrequent reviews, and manual resource planning. Instead, it integrates directly into daily work tools—such as project management and ticketing systems—so that staffing decisions, skill development, and project execution all become part of a single, continuous process. This approach moves beyond the shortfalls of legacy talent-management methods by making sure the right people, with the right abilities, are always matched to the right tasks.At its core, Oberon functions as a continuous assessment and orchestration layer. It interprets real-world work artifacts—such as completed tasks, software commits, and documented solutions—to keep each individual’s skill profile up to date. Rather than relying on periodic surveys or certifications, Oberon reflects each team member’s capabilities as they evolve in real time. This data then drives more intelligent staffing and resource assignments. Organizations that adopt Oberon see higher efficiency in project delivery, deeper engagement from employees, and fewer risks tied to skill gaps or over-reliance on outside contractors.To achieve these outcomes, Oberon is built around a foundational layer of AI-driven skill evaluation that feeds directly into existing tooling for project management, professional services automation, or version control. This architecture ensures that every project role, ticket, or milestone can be staffed precisely, with no disruption to current workflows. As team members demonstrate new abilities or complete specialized training, Oberon updates their profiles automatically, closing the loop between learning, practice, and applied work.For more information please visit http://www.oberoncorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.