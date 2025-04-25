Farm Management Canada Celebrates a Year of Partnership, Growth and Impact

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada’s only national organization dedicated exclusively to driving farm management excellence, Farm Management Canada has worked tirelessly for over 30 years to equip farmers and industry service providers with the skills, tools, and resources to build a resilient and prosperous agricultural sector through farm business skills and leadership development.

This past year, we made significant strides in supporting farm families, building business acumen, and fostering collaboration across the sector. We are proud to share some highlights from our 2024-25 fiscal year, made possible through the generous support of our partners, supporters, members, Board, and staff.

"This past year has shown what’s possible when passion meets purpose,” says Steve Duff, Chair of Farm Management Canada. “We’re not just preparing farmers for the future — we’re helping them shape it."

2024-25 Highlights:

Workshops and Training programs, including: Bridging the Gap Farm Transition Workshops to help farm families gather together to engage in important conversations and make meaningful progress in their farm transition journey. Farm Financial Fluency Training to empower farmers to better understand their financial information and gain confidence to enhance financial performance. Roots to Success Risk Management Training to support farmers in taking a comprehensive approach to assessing and managing risk using our industry-leading AgriShield platform. National Farm Leadership Program and new InSight Program to empower farmers with greater self-awareness, shift unproductive behaviours, and build constructive relationships to achieve personal and professional outcomes. Agriwebinars to bring timely, expert knowledge and insights to farmers and industry service providers.

programs, including:

2024 Agricultural Excellence Conference co-hosted with the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association, the BC Agriculture Council and BC Young Farmers, for inspiring, practical learning, and powerful networking.





co-hosted with the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association, the BC Agriculture Council and BC Young Farmers, for inspiring, practical learning, and powerful networking. National Agriculture Risk Management Forum to bring together thought leaders to discuss critical challenges and opportunities for proactive risk management.





to bring together thought leaders to discuss critical challenges and opportunities for proactive risk management. Farm Transition Appreciation Day to raise awareness and appreciation for the farm transition journey.





to raise awareness and appreciation for the farm transition journey. Presentations at Industry Events to inspire farm management excellence at events like FCC’s Young Farmer Summits and the International Farm Management Congress, including three global symposia examining the state of farm management extension and knowledge transfer, and building capacity for financial benchmarking and performance evaluation.





to inspire farm management excellence at events like FCC’s Young Farmer Summits and the International Farm Management Congress, including three global symposia examining the state of farm management extension and knowledge transfer, and building capacity for financial benchmarking and performance evaluation. National and International Partnerships , including: A project with the BC Ministry of Agriculture and Food to create Drought Management Resources, including checklists, decision trees, factsheets, and a comprehensive national database of resources. Collaboration with the University of Nebraska to lead a national Farm Women’s Study for the United States, building on our groundbreaking 2023 study of farm women in Canada. Ongoing work with the Canadian Pork Council to support capacity-building for environmental performance and sustainability within Canada’s pork sector. A multi-year partnership with Farm Credit Canada to expand delivery of our farm business management and leadership training, and provide practical, hands-on tools for farm business management.

, including:

Looking Ahead

We are excited to launch our fall/winter programming and welcome you to our 2025 Agricultural Excellence Conference (November 18-19, Winnipeg, Manitoba). We’re also looking forward to the 25th International Farm Management Congress taking place in Argentina (February 22–27, 2026, Rosario) to once again showcase Canada’s thought-leadership on the world stage. And stay tuned for the launch of the new Farm Risk Management Resource Bundle in partnership with FCC.

We are incredible grateful for the ongoing support of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP), AgriCompetitiveness program, which allows us to continue to deliver impactful programs and timely resources to meet the evolving needs of Canada’s farmers.

Get Involved

As we look to the future, we are seeking multi-year partnerships to help drive our mandate.

We are also seeking visionary leaders who are passionate about advancing farm management excellence to run for our Board of Directors. Nominations are open until May 9, 2025.

Join us on July 10th for our virtual Annual General Meeting to hear more about our 2024-25 accomplishments and plans for the future!

For more information, visit www.FMC-GAC.com or contact us at info@fmc-gac.com.

Together, we are shaping a strong, vibrant future for Canadian agriculture, where informed decisions and strong leadership drive long-term success.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership.

Heather Watson

Executive Director

—

About Farm Management Canada

Farm Management Canada is a national nonprofit organization based in Ottawa, Ontario, dedicated to advancing farm business management practices across Canada by providing farmers with access to tools, resources, and learning opportunities to enhance their business skills and resilience. Funded in part by the Government of Canada under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal, provincial and territorial initiative.

For inquiries, please contact:

Heather Watson

Farm Management Canada

www.FMC-GAC.com

info@fmc-gac.com

