Toronto Kids Fashion Week Returns to Vancouver for Its 2nd Year at Rocky Mountaineer Station This June

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Kids Fashion Week (TKFW), North America’s premier children’s fashion showcase, is thrilled to announce its return to Vancouver for the second consecutive year. Known for inspiring confidence and creativity in young models, TKFW is proud to bring its empowering platform back to the West Coast.

This year, TKFW will host its official runway show on June 7, 2025, at the elegant Rocky Mountaineer Station in Vancouver. Before the show, model casting will be held on May 4, 2025, at the Vancouver Film School, welcoming children aged 3 to 18 to audition for the chance to walk the TKFW runway.

After a successful launch in 2024, TKFW is building on the momentum by featuring an exciting roster of international designers showcasing everything from urban streetwear to elevated couture. The event offers not only fashion but a meaningful experience where children build confidence, gain stage presence, and express their individuality.

“Vancouver showed us such incredible energy and support last year, and we’re excited to return with even more to offer,” said Jessica Bennett , Creative Director of Toronto Kids Fashion Week. “This is more than a runway show—It’s more than fashion—it’s a journey of empowerment, self-expression, and pride.

Key Event Details

Model Casting Call Date: May 4, 2025 Location: Vancouver Film School Ages: 3–18 Register: https://www.tkfw.ca/model-registration





Runway Show Date: June 7, 2025 Location: Rocky Mountaineer Station, Vancouver



TKFW has empowered over 3,000 young models across 25+ seasons, helping children across North America discover their voice, develop confidence, and take their first steps in the world of fashion.

About Toronto Kids Fashion Week

Toronto Kids Fashion Week is the largest children’s fashion platform in North America, touring major cities including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa, New York, Dallas, and San Francisco. TKFW is committed to fostering creativity, confidence, and community through every show.

For media inquiries, sponsorships, or partnership opportunities, please contact: info@tkfw.ca www.tkfw.ca

