Learn to ID trees on MDC forester-guided hike May 13 at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area

WASHINGTON, Mo.—A forest full of trees can seem almost impossible to sort out. Yet, by learning to look for and identify some key characteristics, the forest and its trees can become a familiar place.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a Tree ID and Guided Hike Tuesday, May 13 from 10 a.m. – noon at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area in Franklin County. The hike will be guided by MDC Forester Cody Baily. This is a free event and open to anyone 15 years of age and up.

Participants can Improve their tree identification skills while enjoying a short hike at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area. Baily will explore the unique identifying characteristics of more than 20 of Missouri’s most common tree species.

“This program is perfect for families, hikers, and nature lovers who want to connect with the forest in a whole new way,” said MDC Conservation Educator Kayla Rosen.

Hikers will discover how to seek out and get to know the key tree identifiers, such as leaf shape and arrangement, bark texture and color, tree size and shape, and flowers. Participants will also learn to look for habitats where various tree species are found.

Baily will discuss the important benefits each tree provides to people as well as animals and habitat.

Participants should dress for outdoor weather and wear good hiking socks and footwear.

The Tree ID and Guided Hike at Caldwell Wildlife Area is free; however, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4CG.

To reach Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area from Washington, take Highway 47 south 1.50 miles, then Bieker Road south 2 miles.

This program is one of several in a new MDC Outdoor Skills series. These free classes are for anyone seeking to connect more to nature or hone their outdoor skills. Upcoming programs include:

Outdoor Cooking at Rockwoods Reservation, May 7

Discover Nature Fishing 1 at Shaw Nature Reserve, May 9

Tree ID + Guided Hike at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 13

Knot Tying, at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 23

Primitive Camping 101 at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 23

Archery at Rockwoods Reservation, June 10

Atlatl at Rockwoods Reservation, June 10

To learn more about these programs or to register, find them at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sg.