My Grief Angels Inc Launches Mother's Day "Bouquet of Support" for Grieving Moms

A Compassionate Mother's Day Initiative for Mothers Grieving

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Mother's Day approaches, My Grief Angels Inc, a renowned 501(c)(3) public charity, is extending a compassionate hand to mothers grappling with the loss of a loved one. Recognized as "One of the Best Online Grief Support Groups"(8/17/2022) by Betterhelp.com, My Grief Angels is dedicated to providing solace and support during one of the most challenging times of the year for Mothers grieving the loss of a child.



Mother's Day "Bouquet of Support" for Moms Grieving

This Mother's Day, the organization is unveiling its "Bouquet of Support," a comprehensive suite of free online grief support service offerings designed to support those in mourning. This initiative includes a Free Open Virtual Grief Support Group scheduled for Mother's Day, Sunday, May 11, at 8 PM EST. This session aims to create a safe space for sharing and healing for any mom grieving on Mother's Day.

In addition to the support group, My Grief Angels is offering a Mother's Day basket of free online courses tailored for mothers and children. These courses cover essential topics such as the importance of self-care, nature therapy, child loss, grief and spirituality, grief and couples, signs, grief attacks, and the phenomenon known as "grief brain."

Understanding the diverse linguistic needs of its community, My Grief Angels is introducing free live translated captions in all its weekly virtual grief support groups, including the Mother's Day session. Participants can select their preferred language for translation, ensuring accessibility for all. The weekly Child Loss group meets on Wednesdays at 7 PM EST, while the Parental Loss group convenes on Sundays at 8 PM EST, both facilitated by peers who have experienced similar losses.

Further enhancing its educational outreach, My Grief Angels' "UGrief.com: The University of Grief" initiative is now offering its extensive collection of free online courses on grief and the grieving process in multiple languages, starting with the languages most requested by its online community members: Español, Français, Português, Hindi, and Arabic. This expansion reflects the organization's continued commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

"Mother's Day is for many moms grieving the loss of a child, one of the worst days of the year, and the Bouquet of Support is to recognize and support them on this day," said Augusto Failde, Chief Learning Officer of My Grief Angels. "This Mother's Day, we hope to offer a beacon of hope and healing to those who need it most."

For over a decade, My Grief Angels has been recognized as a "Top Non-Profit" by the GreatNonProfits platform, underscoring its unwavering dedication to those navigating the difficult journey of grief. My Grief Angels is a non-religious, LGBTQ+ friendly and all-inclusive organization where all are welcome regardless of background, age, socioeconomic status, or time since their loss.







My Grief Angels - A Public 501(c)(3) Non-Profit - MyGriefAngels.org

About My Grief Angels Inc

"ONE of the BEST ONLINE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUPS is My Grief Angels" - 8/22 - https://www.betterhelp.com My Grief Angels, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is an online grief support community of people worldwide coping with loss and helping each other by leveraging the power of new technologies to share the latest resources, education, information and personal grief journeys/ experiences, including: Weekly Free Open Virtual Peer-led Grief Support Groups by Type of Loss Experienced, Free "Grieving @ Holidays" Virtual Grief Support Groups, Free Online Grief Chat Community, Free Mobile Apps and other services.

Press inquiries

My Grief Angels Inc

https://www.mygriefangels.org/

Paul Carbonell

media@MyGriefAngels.com

4438508033

MyGriefAngels.org

