World Trading Tournament (WTT) Partners with AIMS Group to Expand Global Trading Engagement

Partnership Aims to Enhance Skill-Based Competitions and Provide Expanded Access to Trading Infrastructure for Global Traders

HOCKESSIN, Del., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Trading Tournament (WTT), a leading platform for global trading competitions , today announced a strategic partnership with AIMS Group, a renowned financial brokerage known for its cutting-edge trading execution, clearing services, and technical support across 17 countries.





WTT and AIMS Group: A Powerful Partnership for Global Trading

This collaboration aims to elevate the trading experience by enhancing accessibility to trading tools and fostering skill-based competitions on a global scale.

Through this partnership, WTT continues to build on its mission of empowering traders with opportunities to compete in fair, transparent, and skill-focused trading environments.

“AIMS Group’s commitment to transparency, reliable trading conditions, and exceptional service perfectly aligns with WTT’s vision of creating a global platform that helps traders enhance their skills in a competitive, educational setting,” said Mr. Arthur, CEO of WTT.

The strategic collaboration will leverage AIMS Group’s advanced infrastructure to provide seamless trade execution and broader market access. Known for its sponsorships with leading sports organizations such as Tottenham Hotspur FC and the ASEAN Football Federation U23, AIMS Group’s role in this partnership extends beyond financial services, reinforcing its dedication to supporting the global trading community.

“At AIMS Group, we are focused on providing traders with the tools and resources necessary for success in an increasingly competitive market,” said Mr. Aaron Chang, CEO of AIMS Group. “Partnering with WTT gives us the opportunity to nurture the next generation of traders by supporting their education and creating new competition formats that push the boundaries of trading excellence.”

The partnership is set to bring new innovations to WTT participants, including enhanced competition features, educational content, and access to AIMS Group’s global resources. By working together, WTT and AIMS Group aim to provide a more dynamic and inclusive platform for traders worldwide.





WTT & AIMS Group: A Winning Partnership

About AIMS Group



AIMS Group is a global financial brokerage providing institutional-grade trading services to retail and institutional clients across 17 countries. With a strong emphasis on transparency, technology, and client service, AIMS Group plays an active role in shaping the future of global trading practices.

About World Trading Tournament (WTT)



The World Trading Tournament (WTT) is an international platform that hosts annual, gamified trading events. It brings together traders, financial institutions, retail investors, and fintech communities from around the globe, creating a space for networking, innovation, and learning. WTT’s mission is to foster a competitive yet educational environment where traders can hone their skills and expand their knowledge.

Media Contact:

Clement Metz

World Trading Tournament

admin@worldtradingtournament.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eacb29c2-bc3f-4ca8-9013-d182923268b2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42f36fe3-cdf1-4cb8-993d-518f6179eefb

