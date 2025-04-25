Who’s really on the side of workers? United Steelworkers union releases federal party comparisons ahead of election

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the federal election campaign unfolds, the United Steelworkers union (USW) is urging voters to ask a simple but critical question: Who’s really on the side of workers? To help answer that question, the USW has released a detailed comparison showing how federal political parties measure up on nine core demands to protect good jobs, strengthen Canadian industries and support workers through fair trade, public investment and stronger employment standards.

“This election isn’t just about party promises — it’s about who will take real action to defend good jobs, support Canadian industries and stand up for workers in a changing economy,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director for Canada. “At a time when livelihoods are increasingly at risk, Canadians deserve leaders they can count on.”

During the campaign, the USW sent a formal questionnaire to all major federal political parties, seeking their positions on issues like Employment Insurance reform, Canadian procurement, trade enforcement and domestic industrial strategy. The NDP, Bloc Québécois and Green Party responded with detailed commitments that align closely with the union’s priorities.

While not all parties responded directly, the USW ensured workers still got answers. The Liberal Party and Conservative Party did not reply to the questionnaire and missed an opportunity to go further than what’s currently outlined in their platforms and to clearly demonstrate where they stand on workers’ rights, job protection, and industrial policies. In the absence of responses, the USW analyzed both parties’ published platforms to assess their commitments.

The Liberal platform includes temporary Employment Insurance changes and investments in the critical minerals supply chain. However, it does not offer comprehensive EI reform or concrete commitments on issues like upholding labour and environmental standards in trade policies, domestic procurement mandates, or trade enforcement to increase anti-dumping capacity and protect Canadian jobs.

The Conservative platform proposes a $3-billion fund for businesses affected by U.S. tariffs but offers no direct support for workers. Their platform also touches on the critical minerals sector but lacks a vision for a full domestic value chain and offers no clear commitments to protect union jobs or strengthen Canadian manufacturing through procurement or industrial policy.

The full comparison is available here: https://usw.ca/resources/usw-federal-party-comparison-2025-election/

“This comparison helps cut through the noise. It shows which parties are ready to fight for Canadian workers – and which ones still have work to do to earn their trust,” Warren said.

About the United Steelworkers union:



The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

