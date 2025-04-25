Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART); and Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR); NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC); and Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT): Grabar Law…

PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether the Board of Directors of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

Current Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) shareholders who have held the stock since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. Learn more or join at: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/. Contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Integra, via certain of his officers and directors, repeatedly touted that it was on track to grow SurgiMend’s market by obtaining FDA approval for use in post-mastectomy reconstruction, yet on May 23, 2023, the Company was forced to announce a “recall” of all products manufactured at its Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023. Integra LifeSciences explained that it had determined that the Boston Facility deviated from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and allowed the release of products with unsafe levels of endotoxins. As a result of the recall and manufacturing shutdown, the Company revised its guidance for the second quarter of 2023, lowering its revenue expectations by and disclosed that it expected to take a $22 million impairment due to the inventory write-off.

WHAT TO DO NOW: Current Integra LifeSciences shareholders who have held Integra LifeSciences shares since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. $IART #IntegraLifeSciences

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Monolithic have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Current Monolithic (NASDAQ: MPWR) shareholders who have held shares of the Company’s stock since prior to February 8, 2024, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and potentially a court approved incentive award if appropriate, at no cost to them whatsoever. Click here to learn more: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mpwr-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY: A recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Monolithic’s voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (ii) these defects had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which such products were used; (iii) Monolithic had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions Monolithic supplied to Nvidia; (iv) Monolithic’s relationship with Nvidia - the Company's most important customer - had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia and Monolithic’s failure to adequately address such issues; and (v) as a result of the above, Monolithic was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant business, financial, and reputational harm.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you have held Monolithic (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares since prior to February 8, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mpwr-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #MonolithicPower #MPWR $MPWR

NAPCO Securities Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

If you are a Current NAPCO Securities Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) shareholder who has held NAPCO shares since prior to November 7, 2022, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Click here to join or learn more: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Napco-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Why? Key allegations in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint have survived a motion to dismiss. That complaint alleges that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), through certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NAPCO failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding cost of goods sold ("COGS") and inventory; (2) NAPCO downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) NAPCO’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, NAPCO would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 11, 2025, the federal court determined that key allegations would survive Defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint.

“Plaintiffs have adequately stated Exchange Act claims by pleading scienter [knowledge of wrongdoing] through defendants’ unusual stock sales and by plausibly alleging loss causation between the corrective announcement and stock price drop. Plaintiffs have also stated Securities Act claims against NAPCO and the underwriter defendants.”

“Taking the well-pleaded facts as true, there is no question that plaintiffs have adequately pled scienter. First, the stock sales were highly unusual in timing and amount. As to amount, the total proceeds of over $108 million from stock sales by the officer defendants weigh in favor of a motive. . . . And the officer defendants sold hefty percentages of their holdings – 48.5% for

Soloway and 45.5% for Buchel.”

What To Do Now: If you have held NAPCO shares since before November 7, 2022 and would like to learn more about this matter, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Napco-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $NSSC #NAPCO

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleging that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), and certain of its officers failed to disclose to investors that it had improper safeguards in place for sensitive trader information, has survived a motion to dismiss.

Virtu shareholders who have continuously held Virtu shares since prior to November 7, 2018, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more or join by clicking https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: A securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2025, a federal Court determined that key allegations were sufficiently pled to survive defendants’ motion to dismiss.

According to the Court’s Order, "essentially anyone at Virtu, including its proprietary traders" could directly access this material non-public information from at least January 2018 through April 2019, and to do so, Virtu traders only needed to use a "widely known and frequently shared username and password."

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW: If you are a current Virtu shareholder who has held Virtu stock since on or before November 7, 2018, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $VIRT #VirtuFinancial

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.