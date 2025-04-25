Digits Integrates with Gusto to Deliver Financial Clarity For Small Business Owners

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the first end-to-end accounting platform in the AI era, is excited to announce a new integration partnership with Gusto, simplifying financial management for small businesses everywhere. This integration makes tax preparation effortless and enables confident decision-making through easy-to-understand reports and dashboards.

“Together with Gusto, we're redefining what modern technology can accomplish for SMBs,” said Jeff Seibert, Co-Founder and CEO of Digits. “Small business owners should be able to focus on growth and innovation; Digits and Gusto are eliminating manual inefficiencies and giving SMBs better tools for managing their finances, HR and payroll.”

For SMBs, this integration means:

Unified Financial Metrics and Data

Small business owners now have all their critical financial metrics, like headcount and payroll data, in one connected ecosystem. No more juggling multiple logins or patchwork solutions. With Gusto and Digits working in tandem, businesses gain a comprehensive view of their finances and operations, saving valuable time and reducing complexity.

Next-Generation Platforms

Digits delivers real-time financial insights powered by AI, allowing business owners and financial teams to track and analyze their finances around the clock. Meanwhile, Gusto ensures HR and payroll processes remain simple and seamless.

See Headcount & Payroll Spend Visibility Across Finances

All Gusto payroll data is aggregated into a single view for in-depth analysis. Business owners can keep track of their biggest expenses, identify headcount trends and analyze spending in context with the rest of their financial picture in Digits.

Automated Payroll Accounting and Reconciliation

Digits automatically imports all payroll data for users, saving valuable time and reducing manual entry. This seamless integration ensures financial data is always accurate and up-to-date.

Seibert adds, “By pairing Digits' real-time financial intelligence with Gusto's user-friendly HR platform, Digits is setting a new standard for the modern back-office—one that empowers growth, delivers instant insights, and challenges the status quo.”

For more details, visit https://digits.com/partners/gusto/ .

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first end-to-end accounting platform built for the AI era. Digits’ Autonomous General Ledger gives SMBs self-driving accounting software trained on $825 Billion+ transactions and backed by expert, human CPAs. Leveraging proprietary AI technology, Digits goes beyond just recording numbers to accurately categorize and interpret the intent behind every transaction. As the first modern general ledger in over 20 years, Digits solves the rudimentary problem for SMBs of getting outdated financials weeks after the month ends. With 24/7 AI accounting, real-time insights, dynamic dashboards, and built-in bill pay and invoicing, Digits empowers SMBs to better manage key financial metrics such as cash flow, burn, revenue, and expenses. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others, along with key partnerships with accounting firms such as Hiline and Armanino. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits grew revenues 11X in 2024 and has raised nearly $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.

