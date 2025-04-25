Mangoceuticals Announces Strategic Entry into High Growth Pouch Industry Through Acquisition of Smokeless Technology IP and Appointment of Tim Corkum Ex Philip Morris Executive to Lead High Growth Pouch Division

DALLAS, TX, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) (“Mangoceuticals” or “MGRX”), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform under the brands MangoRx and PeachesRx, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Intellectual Property Purchase Agreement to acquire all intellectual property, product formulations, know-how, distribution, supplier relationships and related assets of Smokeless Technology Corp. (“Smokeless Tech”), a Canadian-based pouch innovation company specializing in stimulant and functional pouches.

This acquisition marks a strategic expansion into the oral pouch delivery market, which we believe is one of the fastest growing sectors in consumer wellness and alternative nicotine. Mangoceuticals intends to leverage this transaction as an opportunity to both brand additional non-pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products to be sold alongside MangoRx and PeachesRx’s existing product lines as well as an opportunity to integrate Smokeless Tech’s stimulant formulations with pharmaceutical ingredients to be sold under the MangoRx and PeachesRx brand.

We believe that pouches are revolutionizing how consumers absorb wellness ingredients—from energy and mood support to nicotine alternatives and beyond. According to a recent study conducted by Skyquest, the U.S. nicotine pouch market reached $3.13 billion in 2024, with category leader Zyn surpassing $1.6 billion in sales. The Skyquest study further predicts that the global oral pouch market is projected to exceed $37.34 billion by 2032, with functional wellness pouches capturing growing share.

“We expect this acquisition to unlock the next phase of growth for Mangoceuticals, as we believe to have fast-tracked a go-to-market roadmap aligned with what we expect to be one of the most disruptive categories in the market today”, said Jacob Cohen, Founder and CEO of Mangoceuticals, who continued, “For Mangoceuticals, this acquisition represents a rare opportunity to enter the high-growth nutraceutical pouch delivery space, while reaffirming the company’s mission to be an investor and developer of various health and wellness companies with executable business models and intellectual properties.”

In addition, as part of its concerted effort to unlock its next phase of growth, Mangoceuticals has added significant bench strength and professional pedigree to its management team by engaging Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) veteran and expert, Tim Corkum. Mr. Corkum, who most recently held the position of President at JUUL Labs Canada, previously spearheaded smoke-free initiatives across multiple markets during his tenure with Philip Morris International.

Mangoceuticals intends to leverage Mr. Corkum’s seasoned expertise as an opportunity to both develop newly branded non-pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products as well as to integrate stimulant formulations with pharmaceutical ingredients intended to be sold under the MangoRx and PeachesRx brands.

With the addition of Mr. Corkum to the leadership team, we plan to seek to grow, relying on our immediate strategic synergies—leveraging Mangoceuticals’ established distribution network, compounding pharmacy relationships, and planned upcoming Diabetinol launch, using influencer campaigns and direct-to-consumer sales channels that are already in the process of being deployed. We expect this to position Mangoceuticals as a high-torque nutraceutical platform with multi-format delivery potential, and believe pouches represent the next logical expansion in a fully integrated commercial strategy.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., a cross border financial services firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

About Tim Corkum

Tim Corkum brings a wealth of experience and an impressive track record of driving success in global FMCG brands and Fortune 500 companies. With a background deeply rooted in strategic leadership, Tim's expertise spans across consumer-centric strategies, B2B business plans, and high-performing team development. Tim’s extensive tenure at Philip Morris International solidified his capabilities in business development, sales strategy, and reduced risk product commercialization. Tim's broad skill set, which includes leading large teams, managing multimillion-dollar budgets, and steering complex commercial projects, positions him as a transformative leader capable of providing valuable insights and strategic direction. Most recently he has served as President of JUUL Labs Canada, where his strategic insights helped the successful launch of the company’s next generation platform. His proven ability to navigate complex regulatory environments further underscores his capability to guide organizations through intricate industry landscapes.

About Mangoceuticals, Inc.

Mangoceuticals, Inc. is focused on developing a variety of men’s and women’s health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED), hair growth, hormone replacement therapies, and weight management for men under the brands “MangoRx” and weight management products for women under the brand “PeachesRx”. Interested consumers can visit MangoRx’s or PeachesRx’s telemedicine platform for more information. Prescription requests will be reviewed by a physician and, if approved, fulfilled and discreetly shipped through MangoRx’s and/or PeachesRx’s partner compounding pharmacy and right to the patient’s doorstep. To learn more about MangoRx’s mission and other products, please visit www.MangoRx.com. To learn more about PeachesRx, please visit www.PeachesRx.com.

About Smokeless Tech Corp.

Smokeless Technology Corp is a Canadian based intellectual property driven company focused on creating stimulant-based pouches for the energy, mood, and nicotine replacement markets. The company has developed a proprietary portfolio of pharmaceutical grade nutraceutical based oral-absorption formulas.

