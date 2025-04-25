Altamira Therapeutics to Host Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Call on April 30, 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. ("Altamira" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CYTOF), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing RNA delivery technology for targets beyond the liver, today announced that it will host its Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Call on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Founder, Chairman, and CEO Thomas Meyer and COO Covadonga Pañeda will deliver prepared remarks.

Webcast Access:

Event : Altamira Therapeutics Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Call

: Altamira Therapeutics Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Call Date : Wednesday, April 30, 2025

: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time : 8:00 am ET

: 8:00 am ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7t3h98aw

Registration for Call:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI95acee4618c44d05a56b78125b22638d

Click on the call link and complete the online registration form.

Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Select a method for joining the call. Dial-In: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone. Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US number.



The call will be in listen-only mode.

A replay of the call will be available after the live event and accessible through the webcast link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7t3h98aw

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (OTCQB:CYTOF) is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (xPhore™ platform). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs using its proprietary delivery technology: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other RNA modalities and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake (with additional economic rights) in Altamira Medica AG, which holds its commercial-stage legacy asset Bentrio®, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis. Further, the Company is in the process of partnering / divesting its inner ear legacy assets. Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Investor Contact

Hear@altamiratherapeutics.com

