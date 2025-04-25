Brain Computer Interface Market Size Worth USD 12.40 Bn by 2034, Expands Rapidly as Healthcare and Gaming Sectors Embrace Neurotechnology

According to Precedence Research, the global brain computer interface market size is calculated at USD 2.94 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 12.40 billion by 2034. The North America market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period.

Ottawa, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brain computer interface market is expected to expand at a double-digit CAGR of 17.35% from 2025 to 2034. The market projected the valuation at USD 2.62 billion in 2024 and is likely to be valued at USD 12.40 billion by 2034. The U.S. brain-computer interface market is estimated to be valued at USD 617.60 million in 2025.





The rising investments in R&D activities, increased focus on developing cost-effective BCI products, ongoing approvals for conducting clinical trials as well as support from government and various sponsorships is driving the growth of the brain computer interface market.

Brain Computer Interface Market Key Findings:

North America dominated the global market with the largest market share of 39.84% in 2024.

The healthcare segment contributed the major market share of 58.54% in 2024.

The non-invasive brain computer interface segment held the biggest market share of 81.86% in 2024.

The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share of 63.97% in 2024.

The medical segment led the market by holding 46.41% of market share in 2024.



Brain Computer Interface Market Overview:



The brain-computer interface (BCI) is an innovative technology which translates brain signals into commands for controlling a device or application. Rising technological advancements have enabled the development of complex and user-friendly BCI systems with improved applications in various fields.

The increased use of BCI technology for medical applications such as neurorehabilitation and quadriplegic assistance among others, growing focus on developing artificial intelligence (AI) integrated BCIs with enhanced features, rising use in clinical applications and enhanced gaming experiences are the factors boosting the market growth.

Furthermore, the resources required to promote research and innovation in this area have been made available by expanding assistance from government agencies and rising venture capitalist investment.



Major Trends in the Brain Computer Interface Market

Rise in the cases of neurological disorders : The growing prevalence of neurological conditions has greatly boosted the appeal of the global brain computer interface industry. The development of implantable as well as non-invasive BCIs is helping in boosting neurorehabilitation, improving cognitive function, environment control, management of disorders and providing daily assistance for people suffering from neurological disorders.

: The growing prevalence of neurological conditions has greatly boosted the appeal of the global brain computer interface industry. The development of implantable as well as non-invasive BCIs is helping in boosting neurorehabilitation, improving cognitive function, environment control, management of disorders and providing daily assistance for people suffering from neurological disorders. Furthermore, technological advancements with the integration of AI, deep learning platforms and machine learning tools into brain-computer interface technologies is driving the market growth.

and tools into brain-computer interface technologies is driving the market growth. Growing usage in the gaming sector : Brain-computer interface technology is widely accepted by a variety of gaming industries to enhance the immersiveness and engagement of video games . BCI techniques improve the user's overall gaming experience while simultaneously boosting corporate organizations capacity to generate revenue.

: Brain-computer interface technology is widely accepted by a variety of . BCI techniques improve the user's overall gaming experience while simultaneously boosting corporate organizations capacity to generate revenue. Rising applications in AR and VR: Incorporation of BCI technology into augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) has enabled more instinctive and immersive experiences for users by allowing them to directly interact with virtual environments through their thoughts. The rising applications in motor rehabilitation, enhanced personalized experiences, engaging gameplay, increased usage by designers for developing and prototyping virtual environments are driving the market growth.

Opportunities in the Brain Computer Interface Market

In December 2024 , Precision Neuroscience Corporation, a leader in BCI industry, raised a total of $155 million after closing a $102 million Series C fundraising round sponsored by General Equity Holding making it the best funded BCI company after Neuralink.

, Precision Neuroscience Corporation, a leader in BCI industry, raised a total of $155 million after closing a $102 million Series C fundraising round sponsored by General Equity Holding making it the best funded BCI company after Neuralink. In October 2024 , a $50 million Series B fundraising round was closed by INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, a brain-computer interface therapeutics (BCI-Tx) firm that develops graphene-based neural technologies. This brings the total amount raised since the company's founding to $68 million.

, a $50 million Series B fundraising round was closed by INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, a brain-computer interface therapeutics (BCI-Tx) firm that develops graphene-based neural technologies. This brings the total amount raised since the company's founding to $68 million. In May 2024 , Neurable Inc., the neurotechnology company democratizing BCI technology, said that it had secured an extra $13 million in investment from Pace Ventures, TRAC, Ultratech Capital Partners, and Metaplanet.

, Neurable Inc., the neurotechnology company democratizing BCI technology, said that it had secured an extra $13 million in investment from Pace Ventures, TRAC, Ultratech Capital Partners, and Metaplanet. In April 2024, Tether, a crypto company invested $200 million in Blackrock Neurotech which is a brain-to-computer interface firm.

Report Scope of Brain Computer Interface Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics CAGR 17.35% Market Size in 2024 USD 2.62 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.94 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 12.40 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2024 USD 547.70 Million North America Market Size in 2024 USD 1.04 Billion Dominant Region North America Region with the Highest Growth Rate Asia Pacific Benchmark Year 2024 Forecast Horizon 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Application, Component, End User Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



What is the U.S. Brain Computer Interface Market Size?

The U.S. brain computer interface market size reached USD 547.70 million in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 2,716.30 million by 2034. The sector is representing a doubl-digit CAGR of 17.90% from 2025 to 2034.

High-end technology promotes North America

North America dominated the global brain computer interface market in 2024.

The region's capacity to develop and lead in BCI technology is facilitated by strong investments in artificial intelligence, neurology and related sciences. Furthermore, the presence of major market players, increased investments in R&D activities by various organizations and government bodies, ongoing clinical trials for improving the efficacy of brain devices, immersive gaming culture and the rising cases of neurological disorders is driving the market growth of the region. Additionally, the area boasts a strong entrepreneurial environment favouring the founding and expansion of new businesses in the BCI sector.

Rising investments in healthcare is driving the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in brain computer interface market during the studied timeframe. The demand for brain computer interfaces is driven by untapped potential, rising healthcare costs, growing patient awareness and the need for effective treatment of brain disorders.

Additionally, rising investments and initiatives from the government bodies, presence of low-cost manufacturing sites, large population base, growing focus on developing advanced BCI technologies and burgeoning gaming and entertainment sectors are expected to create opportunities for market growth of this region in the upcoming years.

China is leading the region and is also taking advantage of the growing use of BCI in a variety of industries, such as healthcare, gaming and other military applications.

In the healthcare sector, the Chinese market is investigating the use of BCIs for neurological disease treatment, patient rehabilitation and helping people with communication disabilities.

Brain Computer Interface Market Segmentation Analysis



By Product Analysis:

The non-invasive brain computer interface segment held the largest share of the brain computer interface market in 2024. They were originally designed for simple computer cursor tasks, non-invasive BCIs are now increasingly being used to control robotic devices for complex tasks that may be useful in daily life.

The integration of AI and machine learning techniques, development of assistive technology for helping people with disabilities, improvements in neurofeedback therapies, increased utilization in virtual reality and gaming, for research and diagnostic purposes and innovations such as wearable BCIs are the factors driving the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the use of electroencephalography (EEG) technology for monitoring bran activity and responses is helping in improving the accuracy and performance of non-invasive BCIs.

By Application Analysis:

The healthcare segment was dominant in the brain computer interface market in 2024.

Advancements in brain-computer interface (BCI) technology is opening up new possibilities in the healthcare industry. The market dominance of this segment can be attributed to the rising investments for improving the efficacy of BCI in healthcare applications, for neurorehabilitation, in treating neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and spinal cord injuries, enhancing control of prosthetic limbs, improving mental health, restoring communication for people with speech disabilities, cognitive recovery and improved brain mapping and diagnostic features with real-time monitoring is helping in enhancing patient life outcomes.

By Component Analysis:

The hardware segment held the major share of the brain computer interface market in 2024.

The fundamental element of BCI functioning is hardware. The rising focus on sensor miniaturization, advancements in signal processing capabilities, improvements in neural implant technology, development of non-invasive EEG headsets, integration into everyday wearable items such as glasses and growing demand in various fields such as gaming, virtual reality and smart home control systems is boosting the market growth of this segment.

Additionally, the rising investments by manufacturers, several businesses and academic organizations for developing hardware with improved sensitivity, resolution and performance is helping in enhancing the capabilities and accuracy of BCI applications.

By End-use Analysis:

The medical segment was the major shareholder of the brain computer interface market in 2024.

The market dominance of this segment can be attributed to the rising applications of BCI technology for enhancing communication assistance, in epilepsy management, for diagnosing neurological disorders, motor rehabilitation and in providing pain relief by regulating brain signals.

Furthermore, the technological advancements for developing innovative non-invasive and feasible BCIs, growing demand for personalized medicine approach, increased focus on integrating assistive technologies and rising approvals for conducting clinical trials is driving the market growth.

For instance, in November 2024, Neuralink, an American neurotechnology company developing implantable BCI, received approval from Health Canada for conducting the CAN-PRIME clinical trial for treating people with quadriplegia by implanting the Neuralink device called the N1 implant.



Brain Computer Interface Market Top Companies

Openbci

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Neuroky

Natus Medical Incorporated

Integra Lifesciences

G.Tec Medical Enginneering Gmbh

Emotiv

Cortech Solutions

Cadwell Industries

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc

Mind Technologies, Inc

Covidien, Plc

Compumedics, Ltd

Cas Medical Systems

Others



Latest Announcements:

In January 2025 , at the 43 rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Synchron, a category-defining BCI company announced the development of advanced next-generation implantable BCI by leveraging NVIDIA’s Holoscan platform. Tom Oxley, CEO & Founder of Synchron, said that, “Synchron’s vision is to scale neurotechnology to empower humans to connect to the world, and the NVIDIA Holoscan platform provides the ideal foundation. Through this work, we’re setting a new benchmark for what BCIs can achieve.”

, at the 43 Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Synchron, a category-defining BCI company announced the development of advanced next-generation implantable BCI by leveraging NVIDIA’s Holoscan platform. Tom Oxley, CEO & Founder of Synchron, said that, “Synchron’s vision is to scale neurotechnology to empower humans to connect to the world, and the NVIDIA Holoscan platform provides the ideal foundation. Through this work, we’re setting a new benchmark for what BCIs can achieve.” In September 2024, INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, a brain-computer interface therapeutics (BCI-Tx) company announced the world’s first human procedure of its cortical interference performed on a patient undergoing brain tumor resection. Carolina Aguilar, CEO and Co-Founder of INBRAIN Neuroelectronics said that, “The world’s first human application of a graphene-based BCI highlights the transformative impact of graphene-based neural technologies in medicine. This clinical milestone opens a new era for BCI technology, paving the way for advancements in both neural decoding and its application as a therapeutic intervention.”

What is Going Around the Globe?

In January 2025, Motif Neurotech, a Houston-based neurotechnology company, received a multimillion dollar by getting nominated by the UK’s Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) thereby supporting the company’s initiative for developing a therapeutic brain-computer interface (BCI) technology for treating cognitive and psychiatric disorders.

In September 2024, Neurable Inc., a leader in neurotechnology speciliazing in AI-powered tools and Master & Dynamic, a New York City-based premium audio brand, launched the MW75 Neuro smart headphones integrated with Neurable’s BCI technology providing users with deeper insights about their cognitive health, managing burnout and in improving daily productivity.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Invasive Brain Computer Interface

Partially Invasive Brain Computer Interface

Non-Invasive Brain Computer Interface



By Application

Healthcare

Entertainment & Gaming

Communication & Control

Smart Home Control

Brain Function Repair

Disabilities Restoration

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End User

Military

Medical

Manufacturing

Research Center

Others (Gaming and Communication)



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

