Guardforce AI to Host Year-End 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, April 28th at 8:30 A.M. ET

NEW YORK, NY, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), a global integrated security provider specializing in secured logistics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS), today announced it will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 28, 2025, to discuss the Company’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The call will also include an update on the Company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 436086.

A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3101/52346 or on the Company’s Investor Relations section of the website, ir.guardforceai.com/news-events/company-events .

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to gfai@crescendo-ir.com .

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of the website ( ir.guardforceai.com/news-events/company-events ) through April 26, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through May 12, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 52346.

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW) is a global security solutions provider, building on its legacy secured logistic business, while expanding to integrated AI and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) business. With more than 40 years of professional experience and a strong customer foundation, Guardforce AI is developing RaaS solutions that improve operational efficiency, quickly establishing its presence in the Asia Pacific region, while expanding globally. For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com Twitter: @Guardforceai



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: gfai@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020



Guardforce AI Corporate Communications

Hu Yu

Email: yu.hu@guardforceai.com









Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.