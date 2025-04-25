Submit Release
Enviri Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global, market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Stifel Investor Summit at Waste Expo (Las Vegas)
    Monday, May 5, 2025
    Fireside Chat: 2:00 pm (PDT) | 5:00 pm (EDT)
  • Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference (Virtual)
    Wednesday, May 7, 2025
  • BofA Securities Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference (New York)
    Tuesday, May 13, 2025
  • CJS Securities Inaugural May 1x1 Conference (Virtual)
    Wednesday, May 14, 2025
  • Stifel Cross Sector 1x1 Conference Insight (Boston)
    Wednesday, June 4, 2025

About Enviri
Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

Investor Contact
David Martin
+1.267.946.1407
dmartin@enviri.com 		Media Contact
Karen Tognarelli
+1.717.480.6145
ktognarelli@enviri.com

