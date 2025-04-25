Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market worth $7.55 billion by 2030, at 7.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market is projected to reach USD 7.55 billion by 2030 from USD 5.03 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The global market for eco-friendly plasticizers is expected to expand with great volumes because of ever-rising demand from sectors such as packaging, construction, automotive, and consumer goods. Eco-friendly plasticizers are integral additives that improve the flexibility and durability of polymers but are derived from renewable biomass resources such as agricultural by-products and waste. This increase in environment-friendly alternatives is primarily due to health factors resulting from the use of traditional plasticizers that consist of toxic phthalates and cause harmful environmental impacts.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=112529734

Browse in-depth TOC on “Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market”

235 - Market Data Tables

42 – Figures

255 - Pages

List of Key Players in Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market:

BASF (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lanxess (Germany), Dow Chemical Company (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Cargill, Incorporated. (US), Arkema Group (France), LG Chem (South Korea), Valtris Specialty Chemicals (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market:

Drivers: Stringent norms & regulations to drive the market Restraint: Higher price of non-phthalate plasticizers in comparison to phthalate plasticizers Opportunity: Growing awareness about the harmful effects associated with the use of phthalate plasticizers Challenge: Poor performance and incompatibility of few non- phthalate plasticizers

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=112529734

Key Findings of the Study:

Packaging sector is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the eco-friendly plasticizers market. Non-phthalate plasticizers have the second highest market share in the eco-friendly plasticizer market Europe to be the third largest market during the forecast period.

Eco-friendly plasticizers are highly gaining market share rapidly because of their sustainability and increased demand in various industries. These can increase material flexibility and durability, produce low environmental impact, and make for a good alternative compared to traditional harmful chemical plasticizers. This trend is highly visible in the area of packaging, automotive, and building, areas wherein sustainability and compliance with tighter environmental regulations are rigorously promoted. As consumers become more aware of their ecological footprint by being responsive to their choices, the use of eco-friendly plasticizers is expected to lead huge growth in this segment. Changes to these greener alternatives will not only help the environmental aspects but also fit the need of the industry to innovate towards safer, nontoxic products that change in accordance with consumer demands.

Bio-based plasticizers are likely to capture the rapidly growing part of the eco-friendly plasticizer market, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and renewable materials from consumers against the backdrop of escalating environmental concerns and the kind of damage caused by traditional petroleum-based plasticizers. Such bio-based plasticizers have been produced on a laboratory scale from renewable resources, such as vegetable oils and starches. Its use covers production in the packaging, automotive, and healthcare industries, thereby enhancing product performance, while at the same time ensuring biodegradability, and lower toxicity levels. There is also an increasing level of concern for the principles of a circular economy and corporate sustainability initiatives driving manufacturers to invest in bio-based solutions. Further driving the adoption of bio-based plasticizers, performance characteristics continue to improve with advancements in technology and thereby making them more competitive with conventional options. Favourable regulatory scenarios in combination with a trend toward greener products will provide a platform for vast market expansion for bio-based plasticizers to eventually foster innovation and growth within the field of eco-friendly plasticizers.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=112529734

The Asia Pacific region is the largest markets in this context due to the growing regulations for the environment and an increasing demand for sustainable material across all sectors. Demand for environment-friendly plasticizers is primarily being driven by the automobile and construction industries, which are now under increasing pressures from all sides to increasingly look towards sustainable supply chains. Innovations in bio-based plasticizers continue to attract investment interest from major industry players as their performance is enhanced along with reductions in ecological impact. The growing awareness of consumer issues on the environment continues to cause manufacturers to seek sustainable solutions, now increasingly turning towards eco-friendly plasticizer formulations in both regulatory and market expectations.

Browse Adjacent Markets Green Bio Chemicals Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: www.marketsandmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.