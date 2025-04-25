Best Group Activities in New York (2025): Groupon Recognized as Top Platform for Shared Experiences by Expert Consumers

Expert Consumers has recognized Groupon as a top platform for discovering and booking shared group experiences in New York

NEW YORK CITY, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has recognized Groupon as a top platform for discovering and booking shared group experiences in New York. The announcement follows an in-depth review of consumer trends, activity diversity, and local business integration, highlighting Groupon’s impact in connecting people through accessible, memorable outings.

Top Group Activities in New York

N.Y.C Skyline Tours & Cruises - a visually stunning way to see iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge, offering group tours ideal for tourists and locals alike.

Bowlero - a modern bowling experience that blends classic gameplay with upscale lanes, arcade fun, and group-friendly packages.

AMC Theatres - with discounted black tickets available via Groupon, moviegoers can enjoy blockbusters on the big screen with friends or family at a fraction of the cost.

Ferox Ninja Park - a high-energy destination for groups seeking physical challenge and fun, featuring parkour zones and obstacle courses that promote teamwork.

Area 53 - a multi-level indoor adventure park where groups can climb, swing, and explore together in a dynamic, immersive setting.

At a time when more consumers are prioritizing connection and social interaction, Groupon has emerged as a powerful tool for making group experiences both convenient and affordable. The platform’s curated deals make it easy for friends, families, and coworkers to explore their city together—without the burden of complicated planning or high costs.

“Groupon continues to lead in enabling shared experiences that bring people together,” said Drew Thomas, a spokesperson for Expert Consumers. “Whether it's a scenic cruise, a movie night, or a high-energy obstacle course, the platform provides unmatched access to a wide range of group activities in New York.”

Standout Group Activities in New York Highlight Groupon’s Local Impact

Among the most compelling experiences featured on the platform are several standout activities based in New York. One of the highlights is N.Y.C Skyline Tours & Cruises, which offers scenic group boat rides showcasing major landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge—a favorite for both tourists and residents. Bowlero also earned praise as a high-energy bowling venue that combines classic entertainment with arcade games and a lounge-like atmosphere, making it a reliable option for group celebrations or casual outings.

For film lovers, AMC Theatres offers black ticket deals via Groupon that significantly reduce costs for movie nights with friends or family. Meanwhile, those seeking more physically engaging group activities can opt for Ferox Ninja Park, where obstacle courses and parkour elements provide an active, team-oriented challenge. Rounding out the list is Area 53, an expansive indoor adventure park featuring ropes courses, climbing structures, and immersive group zones—ideal for birthdays, team-building events, or just weekend fun.

These activities reflect the wide range of group-friendly experiences available through Groupon—and the platform’s ability to support both entertainment and local business ecosystems.

As interest in experiential spending continues to rise, Expert Consumers sees Groupon as a valuable resource for building social connection through activity. Its partnerships with local venues not only bring users quality experiences, but also help small businesses reach new customers and grow their communities.

About Groupon

Groupon is a trusted local marketplace that connects consumers with services and experiences designed to make life more interesting while delivering strong value. The company forms close partnerships with local businesses to offer customers opportunities to discover new things to try, taste, learn, or do. Through its global platform, Groupon facilitates meaningful connections between merchants and millions of active customers, fostering loyalty and supporting the growth of local communities. With a mission rooted in helping businesses expand their reach, Groupon continues to play a vital role in strengthening local economies.

