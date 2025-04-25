Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on Executive Seminar on Environmental Compliance and Enforcement

The Environmental Management Inspectorate (EMI) Executive Seminar on Environmental Compliance and Enforcement, held from 22–24 April 2025, concluded with resounding success, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to environmental justice and sustainability. Hosted by the EMI under the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), the three-day programme, which commenced on Earth Day, 22 April, brought together key stakeholders, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), South African Revenue Service (SARS), National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and other critical partners, to strengthen collective efforts in enforcing environmental laws and combating ecological crimes, including the rampant issue of abalone poaching.

For South Africans, the seminar delivers tangible benefits: cleaner air and water, healthier communities, and the preservation of the nation’s unparalleled biodiversity. Kicking off on Earth Day, Day 1 outlined the EMI’s critical mandate, addressing compliance and enforcement under the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA), Specific Environmental Management Acts (SEMAs), and the National Water Act, with a focus on complexities such as wastewater treatment and mining impacts, aligning with the global call for environmental stewardship.

Day 2 strengthened inter-agency collaboration, forging robust partnerships with SAPS, SARS, and the Border Management Agency to tackle environmental crimes, including illegal cross-border activities like abalone smuggling. Day 3 highlighted strategic initiatives, such as Operation Phakisa for fisheries protection, which includes intensified efforts to crack down on abalone poaching, biodiversity crime prevention, and measures to curb waste and pollution, ensuring a comprehensive approach to safeguarding South Africa’s natural heritage.

To bolster efforts against wildlife crime, Dr Dion George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, emphasized the DFFE’s proactive measures to address complexities related to bail applications for perpetrators, including those involved in abalone poaching. The Department is actively engaging with the NPA and SAPS through platforms like the National Biodiversity Investigators Forum (NBIF) to enhance opposition to bail, particularly for repeat offenders and foreign nationals with no fixed address. These discussions focus on improving the quality of affidavits drafted by investigating officers to present stronger cases in court. The Department is also sharing best-practice affidavits with investigators to ensure more effective bail opposition and is exploring options to secure funding for dedicated support to SAPS in these applications.

During the seminar, the NPA’s session on prosecuting environmental crime provided a valuable opportunity to address bail-related issues, including those specific to abalone poaching cases, fostering direct engagement with stakeholders to refine the approach.

The seminar has equipped inspectors and partners with the expertise to enforce regulations decisively, defend compliance notices, and prosecute offenders effectively, including those threatening South Africa’s abalone stocks. For communities, this translates to thriving ecosystems, reduced pollution, and protected resources that sustain livelihoods, particularly in coastal and vulnerable areas reliant on marine biodiversity. These efforts align with the National Development Plan and South Africa’s global sustainability commitments, securing a resilient future for all citizens.

Dr George calls on all South Africans to support this mission by reporting environmental violations, such as abalone poaching, and adopting sustainable practices. Together, the nation can build a greener, more prosperous future.

