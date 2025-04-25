Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule conducts outreach engagement with Thembeka Secondary School in Kanyamazane, 25 Apr
The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule will tomorrow, Friday 25 April conduct an outreach engagement to the Thembeka Secondary School in Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga.
This visit will afford the Deputy Minister an opportunity to engage the Principals, School Management Teams as well as SGBs of 30 Schools within the district with the view of strengthening support to ensure the schools continue to build on a positive trajectory. This approach seeks to ensure the Strengthening of Community Engagement & Stakeholder Collaboration to foster greater interaction with parents, educators, and School Governing Bodies and builds partnerships that enhance school governance and make the school system more supportive.
Members of the Media are invited to attend the engagement and will be offered interview opportunities as follows:
Date: Tomorrow, Friday 25 April 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Thembeka Secondary School, Kanyamazane, 94 Ubhejane St, Kanyamazane-A, Mpumalanga
Media enquiries:
Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275
Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 066 302 1533
Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer
Cell: 081 758 1546
#GovZAUpdates
