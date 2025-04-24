U.S. Chamber, Lansing Regional Chamber Host U.S. Representative Tom Barrett for Roundtable on Tax Reform

LANSING, MI – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted U.S. Representative Tom Barrett (R-MI-07) for a roundtable discussion in Lansing, Michigan with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Tom Barrett is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 7th District of Michigan will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber extends its gratitude to Congressman Barrett for his continued leadership and support of pro-growth tax reform,” said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the Great Lakes Region for Regional Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Barrett understands that extending the pro-growth provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will foster economic prosperity and stability, benefitting American families and businesses across the country.”

“Mid-Michigan businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and today’s conversation made one thing clear: the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act helped them grow, hire, and reinvest in our communities,” said Congressman Barrett. “We can’t afford to let those pro-growth policies expire. Extending the tax cuts means more jobs, bigger paychecks, and a stronger future for Michigan families.”

“We’re grateful to Congressman Barrett for taking the time to meet directly with local business leaders to discuss the importance of extending the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions,” said Steve Japinga, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce. “This roundtable provides a critical opportunity for our business community to share how these tax policies have supported growth, investment, and job creation in mid-Michigan. As we face the looming expiration of these reforms, it’s essential that our business communityisheard and that Congress takes action to preserve a tax environment that enables businesses to thrive.”

“Hundreds of thousands of business owners across Michigan benefit from the provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)," said Wendy Block, Senior Vice President of Business Advocacy at the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. “Job providers have used TCJA deductions to directly reinvest in their people, their infrastructure and the communities they live in. We’re grateful to Congressman Barrett for meeting with Lansing business leaders to learn more about the real-world and positive impacts of the TCJA and why an extension is necessary to maintain and grow Michigan jobs and our economy.”