Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. April 28, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ("Rocket Lab" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RKLB) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between November 12, 2024 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Rocket Lab investors have until April 28, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries.

The Rocket Lab class action lawsuit alleges that, during the Class Period, the defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose that Rocket Lab’s three planned barge landing tests faced significant delays. A critical potable water issue, essential for launch pad preparation, would not be resolved until January 2026, creating a substantial risk that the Neutron rocket would not launch as planned in mid-2025. Additionally, Neutron’s only contract was secured at a discount with an unreliable partner.

The lawsuit further claims that on February 25, 2025, Bleecker Street Research published a report titled “Rocket Lab (RKLB): We Think It’s Gonna Be a Long, Long Time,” alleging that Rocket Lab had misled investors about the likelihood of a mid-2025 Neutron launch. Following this news, Rocket Lab’s stock price dropped nearly 10%, according to the complaint.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.