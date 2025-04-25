E. William Gravlin Applies 32 Years of Courtroom Logic to the Myths and Meanings of the Old Testament

Cross-examining the Scriptures: A modern lawyer’s take on ancient faith.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his thought-provoking book, “ A Modern Christian Looks at Some Old Testament Stories ,” E. William Gravlin offers readers a courtroom-style reexamination of some of the most iconic biblical tales—tales that have shaped Western faith and culture for millennia.A graduate of UC Berkeley and Loyola Law School, Gravlin brings the sharp analytical skills of a seasoned prosecutor to the pages of the Bible. With 32 years in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, he knows how to question a witness—and in this case, the “witness” is Scripture itself.Gravlin’s central thesis? While the stories of Moses, Noah, and the Exodus may have deep spiritual meaning, they often fall short under the scrutiny of logic, science, and basic historical inquiry. Using the lens of a trial attorney cross-examining testimony, he challenges readers to reconsider long-held assumptions. For instance, he points out the implausibility of a global flood in the story of Noah’s Ark—noting that any such deluge would have wiped out food sources, rendering post-flood survival impossible. Similarly, he asks how Pharaoh’s army could have chased the Israelites to the Red Sea if the Fifth Plague had already wiped out all of Egypt’s horses.This isn’t a work of cynicism but one of engaged, thoughtful faith. Gravlin writes not to discredit belief, but to encourage Christians to grapple with the Bible honestly in the light of modern understanding. His approach is both reverent and refreshingly candid.An eye-opening read for believers, skeptics, and seekers alike, “A Modern Christian Looks at Some Old Testament Stories” dares to ask the hard questions—and in doing so, deepens the conversation between faith and reason.Available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

