Governor Stein Celebrates Exceptional North Carolinians at Long Leaf Pine and Laurel Wreath Presentation

Today, Governor Josh Stein inducted eight North Carolinians into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for their lifelong careers in public service. He also presented the Laurel Wreath to two North Carolinians who have made outstanding contributions to sports or athletics.

“North Carolina is full of outstanding individuals who have contributed to our state through careers in government, law, business, philanthropy, and sports,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This group exemplifies the best of our state, and I am pleased to honor them today.”

The Laurel Wreath honorees are as follows:

Erin Matson – field hockey coach, University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill

Parker Byrd – baseball player, East Carolina University

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine honorees are as follows: