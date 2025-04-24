Rev. John F. Tuohey Explores Pope Paul VI's Commitment to Global Peace in New Book

Pope Paul VI and His Quest for Peace: 1963-1978 – Volume 2 “If You Want Peace…”

New volume examines the life and diplomatic efforts of Pope Paul VI to promote peace through dialogue and action.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can dialogue and faith shape global peace? In Pope Paul VI and His Quest for Peace: 1963-1978 – Volume 2 “If You Want Peace…”, Rev. John F. Tuohey explores the life and legacy of Pope Paul VI.Pope Paul VI, elected in 1963, inherited the tumultuous reforms of Vatican II and fully embraced the challenge of renewing and modernizing the Catholic Church. Throughout his papacy, he remained committed to dialogue as a means to peace, a theme he introduced in his 1964 encyclical, Ecclesiam Suam, where he referenced it 64 times.A defining moment of his mission occurred on October 4, 1965, when he addressed the United Nations General Assembly, delivering the powerful message: “Never again war!” But Pope Paul VI was not just a pope of words—he was a pope of action. His direct negotiations in the Nigerian Civil War and his involvement with U.S. President Lyndon Johnson in the Vietnam peace talks solidified his role as a key global advocate for ending conflict.Rev. John F. Tuohey, PhD, a retired priest and scholar in healthcare ethics, brings decades of theological study to this compelling work. He currently resides in Massachusetts, where he continues his writing and contemplative life as an Oblate of St. Benedict.This remarkable book will be showcased at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26–27, 2025, at the Olympus Story House booth (#182) in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale. It is also available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.

