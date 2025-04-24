Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community, Meravita at Boca Raton, Now Open in Boca Raton, Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced its newest gated community, Meravita at Boca Raton , is now open for sale in Boca Raton, Florida. This exclusive Palm Beach County community is currently pre-selling by appointment from the nearby Toll Brothers Southeast Florida Design Studio located at 951 Broken Sound Parkway in Boca Raton.

Meravita at Boca Raton is an intimate gated community of single-family homes and private resort-style amenities, located just a short walk from local coffee shops and restaurants. The community features all-new luxury single- and two-story home designs ranging from 3,290 to 5,426+ square feet with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 4.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- or 4-car garages. Flexible floor plan options include: well-designed kitchens featuring large islands and walk-in pantries; expansive great rooms with multi-stacked doors leading to covered lanais; flexible living spaces including offices, flex rooms, workspaces, and lofts; spacious first-floor primary bedroom suites; and spa-like primary bathroom suites featuring dual vanities, freestanding tubs, luxurious showers, and two private water closets. Pricing for these exceptional homes starts at $1.9 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Meravita at Boca Raton introduces a refined collection of luxury personalized homes situated within a vibrant community that defines the Florida lifestyle,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida. “Residents will enjoy an exceptional low-maintenance lifestyle with lawn maintenance included, giving them more time to spend at the onsite clubhouse and resort-style amenities.”

Residents will enjoy access to a variety of exclusive amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, cabanas, fitness center, playground, event lawn, hammock grove, sport court, and more.

Meravita at Boca Raton provides convenient access to major roadways, including U.S. Route 441, Interstate 95, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as the beach, shopping, and popular dining such as Delray Beach's Atlantic Avenue entertainment district and the Town Center at Boca Raton.

This future community will be located at 9933 Meravita Blvd in Boca Raton. For more information and to schedule an appointment, prospective home buyers are invited to call 855-776-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bff83c8-a7a7-454a-8676-94b6592964e8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59c1d0e8-7de4-4316-9e1d-e5bc4adcbd19

