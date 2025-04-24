Angus Gold Announces Grant of RSU’s

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS | OTC: ANGVF) (“Angus” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted a total of 680,000 restricted share units (RSU’s) to certain directors and officers of the Company under the terms of the Company’s restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”).

In accordance with the RSU Plan, once vested, each RSU represents the right to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value thereof, at the Company’s discretion.

The RSU’s were granted as part of 2024 year-end performance bonuses.

About Angus Gold:

Angus Gold Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company’s flagship project is the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario. The Project is immediately adjacent to the Eagle River Mine of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (“Wesdome”).

Wesdome and Angus have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement whereby Wesdome will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Angus pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”). For further information see the press release of the Company dated April 7, 2025.

On behalf of Angus Gold Inc.,

Breanne Beh

President and Chief Executive Officer

INQUIRIES:

Lindsay Dunlop, Vice President Investor Relations

Email: info@angusgold.com

Phone: 647-259-1790

Company Website: www.angusgold.com

TSXV: GUS | USOTC: ANGVF

