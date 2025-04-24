Garden State Pet Center Brings Personalized Pet Care to Audubon

Garden State Pet Center

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garden State Pet Center, a leading independent pet store located in Audubon, New Jersey, is redefining the pet care experience with its commitment to personalized service and holistic pet wellness. Founded by Victor Santucci, a passionate animal enthusiast and experienced pet industry professional, the store has quickly become a haven for pet lovers seeking high-quality products and expert advice.

Nestled at 226 S White Horse Pike, Garden State Pet Center stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of its founder, who overcame the devastation of a tragic fire to rebuild and expand the business. Today, the center thrives as a cherished community hub dedicated to serving pet owners with compassion and expertise.



A Curated Selection of Premium Pet Supplies

Garden State Pet Center prides itself on offering a carefully curated range of pet foods, treats, toys, and supplies for a variety of species including dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and small animals. A strong emphasis is placed on species-appropriate nutrition, with an impressive collection of raw, gently cooked, freeze-dried, and natural foods. Notable brands such as Open Farm, Petcurean, Green Juju, and Vital Essentials, among others, dot its shelves, providing pet owners with trustworthy options for their beloved companions.

What sets Garden State Pet Center apart is its unique assortment of live animals. The store features hand-fed baby parrots, small mammals like guinea pigs, bunnies, and ferrets, as well as reptiles and exotic invertebrates. Many of the birds are socialized from a young age, fostering a loving and interactive environment for both pets and their owners.



Comprehensive Services for All Creatures Great and Small

Beyond its retail offerings, Garden State Pet Center extends a suite of specialized services designed to cater to diverse pet needs. The store offers grooming for birds, reptiles, and small mammals, ensuring pets receive the care they deserve. Additionally, pet owners can take advantage of avian DNA gender and disease testing, trustworthy boarding options, and nutrition consultations led by an on-staff Certified Pet Nutritionist.

The store's commitment to customer service shines through with free local delivery on orders above $20 within a 10-mile radius. This convenience underscores Garden State Pet Center's dedication to making high-quality pet care both accessible and easy for its community.



Creating a Home Away from Home

Visitors to Garden State Pet Center are greeted not only by the shop's vast product variety but also by its beloved mascots and staff pets. Capone, a gentle XL American Bully, Atlas, a French Bulldog with severe food allergies, and Archie, the Chief Treat Officer, transform every visit into a warm, welcoming experience. The presence of these store pets embodies the store's mission to treat every animal with the same love and respect as they would their own.

The store's journey of resilience and success, particularly after overcoming a catastrophic fire, has earned it the title of an Open Farm Certified Obsessed Retailer. Customer testimonials like Charise’s and Matt’s underscore the value of the personalized experience offered by Victor and his team. Charise notes, “Love it here! Awesome animal care and top quality products,” while Matt appreciates the “knowledge and care Victor and his staff provide.”



Building Connections with the Community

At its core, Garden State Pet Center is a community-driven establishment where pets and their people are treated like family. Victor Santucci and his dedicated team have cultivated a reputation for providing honest advice and premium products, making the store a go-to destination for both novice and experienced pet parents.

To explore the offerings and ensure your pet receives unparalleled care, visit Garden State Pet Center at their Audubon location or online at www.GardenStatePetCenter.com. The store warmly invites you to discover the difference a dedicated, local pet center can make in your pet's life and is eager to welcome you into their ever-growing community of happy pet owners.

