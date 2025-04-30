bitMachina Launches VIP Service for High-Volume Cryptocurrency Traders in Ottawa and Montreal

bitMachina launches VIP service for high transaction crypto trades.

bitMachina launches VIP service for crypto trades in Ottawa and Montreal, offering personalized assistance, lower fees, and larger transaction limits.

With the launch of our VIP service, we’re empowering high-volume traders and institutional clients with the tools they need to execute large transactions securely and efficiently.” — Christophe Désormeaux

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bitMachina, a leading Canadian cryptocurrency exchange, has officially launched its exclusive VIP service for high-volume cryptocurrency traders in Ottawa and Montreal. This premium offering is designed to meet the growing demand for large, secure, and efficient cryptocurrency transactions. The VIP service allows users to buy and sell up to $90,000 per day in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), offering a reliable, fast, and cost-effective solution for experienced traders, institutional investors, and those looking to make significant cryptocurrency transactions.

A Step Ahead in the Crypto Space

In an industry where security, privacy, and efficiency are of utmost importance, bitMachina’s VIP service sets itself apart by providing personalized, one-on-one assistance for high-volume transactions. Unlike standard services that impose lower transaction limits and rely on self-service options, bitMachina’s VIP service is tailored to meet the unique needs of clients requiring larger transaction limits and more dedicated support.

The service, which operates exclusively through in-person transactions, is available by appointment only. Clients can book a meeting at least 24 hours in advance and work directly with a knowledgeable bitMachina representative. This personalized experience ensures that clients receive expert guidance and support, from transaction execution to security measures, making it ideal for both institutional clients and individual investors who are serious about their crypto trading.

“At bitMachina, we are committed to providing our clients with the best possible experience when it comes to buying and selling cryptocurrency. With the launch of our VIP service, we’re empowering high-volume traders and institutional clients with the tools they need to execute large transactions securely and efficiently. This service offers personalized, in-person assistance, lower fees, and enhanced privacy, making it the ideal choice for those looking to make significant investments in the crypto space.”

- Christophe Désormeaux, Co-Founder and CEO, bitMachina

Key Features of bitMachina’s VIP Service

1. Larger Transaction Limits: bitMachina’s VIP service allows clients to buy and sell up to $90,000 per day in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. This is significantly higher than the daily transaction limits of standard services, such as Bitcoin ATMs and Bitcoin Counters, which generally offer up to $25,000 per day. This expanded transaction limit makes the VIP service the go-to choice for high-volume traders looking to execute large trades without the usual restrictions.

2. Lower Fees: One of the standout features of the VIP service is its significantly lower fees compared to other bitMachina services. For large transactions, fees can be as low as 4%, making it a cost-effective solution for high-volume traders. This fee structure is designed to provide competitive pricing for institutional clients, traders, and crypto investors who frequently engage in large transactions.

3. Cash-Only Transactions: In keeping with bitMachina’s commitment to security and privacy, the VIP service exclusively supports cash transactions. By eliminating the need for credit cards or bank transfers, clients can enjoy greater privacy and enhanced security during their trades. Cash transactions also reduce the likelihood of delays and potential issues related to online payments or bank transfers.

4. Personalized Support: Unlike Bitcoin ATMs and Bitcoin Counters, which are self-service or offer limited in-person assistance, the VIP service provides a more hands-on experience. Clients receive personalized support from experienced bitMachina staff, ensuring that each trade is executed smoothly and efficiently. Clients can also ask questions and receive advice (non-financial) about cryptocurrency trading and market conditions.

5. Enhanced Security and Privacy: Security is a top priority for bitMachina, and the VIP service is designed with robust security measures to protect client assets. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and other advanced security protocols are in place to safeguard transactions and prevent unauthorized access. In addition to enhanced security, the VIP service offers clients greater privacy, as in-person transactions are less susceptible to online fraud and hacking.

Availability and Booking Process

The bitMachina VIP service is currently available in Ottawa and Montreal, with dedicated locations for clients who want to make high-value cryptocurrency transactions. To book an appointment, clients are required to provide a 24-hour notice. Appointments can be scheduled by calling bitMachina at 343-308-6313 or emailing info@bitmachina.ca. The VIP service operates during regular business hours (9 am to 5 pm) on weekdays, with weekend availability from 10 am to 4 pm.

Why bitMachina’s VIP Service is the Right Choice for High-Volume Traders

The VIP service is specifically designed for experienced traders, institutional investors, and those with high-volume cryptocurrency trading needs. bitMachina’s tailored approach ensures that clients can make large transactions without worrying about typical limitations or high fees. By providing personalized assistance, lower fees, and a secure, cash-only transaction process, bitMachina has created a premium offering that meets the unique needs of high-volume crypto investors.

For clients in Ottawa and Montreal, bitMachina’s VIP service provides a simple, secure, and cost-effective way to engage in large-scale crypto trading. The service’s ease of use, combined with its robust security features and transparent pricing, makes it an ideal choice for traders looking to make substantial crypto investments. Whether clients are looking to buy or sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash, bitMachina offers a reliable solution that combines convenience, security, and cost-effectiveness.

A Trusted Canadian Crypto Exchange

bitMachina’s reputation as a trusted Canadian crypto exchange is built on its commitment to providing secure, transparent, and efficient services. Since its inception in 2019, bitMachina has been dedicated to helping Canadians buy and sell cryptocurrencies in a secure and straightforward manner. The introduction of the VIP service further strengthens bitMachina’s position as a leader in the Canadian crypto space, offering a premium solution for those looking to make high-value trades.

Empowering High-Volume Crypto Traders

As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, the demand for high-volume, secure, and cost-effective trading solutions increases. bitMachina’s VIP service provides an answer to this need, offering a personalized, secure, and transparent way for clients in Ottawa and Montreal to engage in large cryptocurrency transactions. With lower fees, larger transaction limits, and enhanced security features, the VIP service is the ideal solution for experienced traders and institutional clients looking to make substantial crypto investments.

To learn more about bitMachina’s VIP service or to schedule an appointment, visit www.bitmachina.ca or contact the company directly at 343-308-6313 or info@bitmachina.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.