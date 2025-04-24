Clearfield Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 8, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, today announced that it will release results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

Financial results will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website along with a shareholder letter.

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-0792

International dial-in: 1-201-689-8263

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here.

An audio replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 22, 2025.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13752678

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com .

Investor Relations Contact: Greg McNiff

The Blueshirt Group

773-485-7191

clearfield@blueshirtgroup.com

Source: Clearfield, Inc.

