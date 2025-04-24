Mink Ventures Applies for Extension of Price Protection for Private Placement

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (the “Company”) announced today that in connection with the private placement (the "Offering") originally announced in the Company's press release of March 13, 2025, that the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of a further 30 days price protection in order to complete further subscriptions. The Company intends to close the next tranche of the Offering in the next couple of weeks.

Further closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of further subscriptions and all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which now covers approximately 100 km2 adjacent to Glencore’s former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu, and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as its expanded 100% owned, Warren Project. These complementary nickel copper cobalt projects have excellent road access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 25,011,388 common shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedarplus.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Offering, the proposed use of proceeds, and the exploration potential of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mink to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; or failure to obtain regulatory approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Mink’s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Mink has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Mink disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

