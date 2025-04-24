Submit Release
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 First Quarter Results and Approval of Stock Repurchase Program

OTTAWA, Ill., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $0.4 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The loan portfolio, net of allowance, decreased to $295.1 million as of March 31, 2025 from $301.7 million as of December 31, 2024 as originations were lower than payments and payoffs. Non-performing loans decreased to $4.1 million at March 31, 2025 from $4.8 million at both December 31, 2024. This was due to the substantial resolution of the multi-loan commercial relationship originally identified as impaired in the third quarter of 2022. Thus, the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans decreased from 1.58% at December 31, 2024 to 1.36% at March 31, 2025.

“We continued to see improvement in our net interest income and net interest margin during the first quarter as our interest expense continued to decline,” said Craig M. Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Although we continued to see a reduction in our overall loan portfolio during the quarter, we were able to further reduce our reliance on higher-cost wholesale funding while growing organic deposits and strengthening our liquidity position. Asset quality remains strong, and as noted above, during the first quarter, we were able to resolve a significant portion of the troubled commercial loan relationship identified in 2022 which resulted in a substantial reduction in our classified asset balance at quarter-end.”

Mr. Hepner continued, “I am also very pleased to report that the Board of Directors has approved our seventh stock repurchase plan which authorizes the purchase of 120,996 shares, or 5% of our outstanding common stock. This stock repurchase plan will allow the Company to continue to serve as a source of liquidity to our shareholders and further demonstrates the Board’s commitment to maximizing overall shareholder value.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $0.4 million compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total interest and dividend income was $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 0.30% to 4.94%. Interest expense remained flat at $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 as our average cost of funds decreased to 2.18% from 2.19%. Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased by $0.3 million to $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total other income was $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total other expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The multi-loan commercial relationship that was identified in 2022 as being impaired, meaning that it is probable that we will be unable to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of the loan agreements was substantially resolved during the first quarter of 2025. The relationship as of December 31, 2024 had balances of approximately $0.7 million with a specific allocation of $0.2 million. As of March 31, 2025, this relationship has a remaining balance of $0.1 million with no specific allocation. No additional reserves will be required to resolve these impaired loans and we do not anticipate any further losses as we work to resolve the remainder of the relationship.

The Company recorded a recovery of approximately $90 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to decrease the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) position. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, there was a recovery of approximately $37 thousand. The ACL on loans was $4.1 million, or 1.36% of total gross loans, at March 31, 2025 compared to $4.3 million, or 1.40% of gross loans, at March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2025 were approximately $120 thousand compared to net recoveries of $5 thousand during the first quarter of 2024. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL). The required reserves on non-performing loans as of March 31, 2025 decreased by $156 thousand from the required reserves as of March 31, 2024.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as pre-tax income during the three months ended March 31, 2025 was higher as compared to pre-tax income in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Total consolidated assets as of March 31, 2025 were $351.7 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 0.54%, from $353.7 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease of $6.6 million in the net loan portfolio, a $0.2 million decrease in loans held for sale, a $0.1 million decrease in furniture, fixtures and equipment, a $0.1 decrease in accrued interest receivable, a decrease of $0.3 million in deferred tax assets and a decrease in other assets of $0.6 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $4.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $1.1 million increase in securities available for sale and an increase of $0.9 million in federal fund sold.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $4.0 million, or 31.9%, to $16.5 million at March 31, 2025 from $12.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash provided by operating activities of $1.9 and cash provided by investing activities of $5.3 million exceeding cash used in financing activities of $3.2 million.

Securities available for sale increased $1.1 million, or 6.7%, to $17.9 million at December 31, 2025 from $16.8 million at December 31, 2024 as a result of purchases and market value fluctuations during the first three months ended March 31, 2025 exceeding calls, payments and maturities.

Net loans decreased $6.6 million, or 2.2%, to $295.1 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $301.7 million at December 31, 2024 primarily due to a decrease of $3.7 million in one-to-four family loans, a decrease of $5.5 million in multi-family loans and a decrease of $0.5 million in consumer loans. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $2.9 million in non-residential real estate loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased by $0.2 million at March 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased $0.4 million, or 0.15%, to $283.2 million at March 31, 2025 from $282.8 million at December 31, 2024. During the three months ended March 31, 2025 non-interest bearing checking increased by $3.4 million, interest bearing checking accounts increased by $3.0 million, money market accounts increased $1.7 million, and savings accounts increased by 0.7 million. Offsetting these increases was an $8.4 million decrease in certificate of deposit account balances.

FHLB advances decreased $3.3 million, or 14.6%, to $19.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $22.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity remained at $40.2 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to $40.2 million at December 31, 2024. Net income was $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. There were $0.3 million in cash dividends paid during the first quarter and a $0.6 million adjustment to increase the maximum cash obligation related to ESOP shares. In addition, there was a $0.5 million increase in other comprehensive income due to an increase in fair value of securities available for sale during the first quarter.

Approval of Stock Repurchase Program

The Company also announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to 120,996 shares, or 5%, of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Stock repurchases will be conducted through open market purchases, which will include purchases under a trading plan adopted pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1, or through privately negotiated transactions. Repurchases will be made from time to time depending on market conditions and other factors. The Company’s stock repurchase program will terminate upon the completion of the purchase of up to 120,996 shares or April 23, 2026 if not all shares have been purchased by that date.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will,” “expected,” “believe,” and “prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions, our ability to pay future dividends and if so at what level, our ability to receive any required regulatory approval or non-objection for the payment of dividends from the Bank to the Company or from the Company to stockholders, and our efforts to maximize stockholder value, including our ability to execute any capital management strategies, such as the repurchase of shares of the Company’s common stock, and our ability to execute any controlled growth and balance sheet strategies designed to lower the cost of funds and enhance earnings and liquidity. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under applicable law. 

 
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
  March 31,   December 31,
  2025   2024
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 14,424,496     $ 9,863,824  
Interest bearing deposits   2,079,797       2,651,481  
Total cash and cash equivalents   16,504,293       12,515,305  
       
Federal funds sold   5,433,000       4,493,000  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   17,944,899       16,821,297  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,066,885 and $4,276,409      
at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   295,126,036       301,741,977  
Loans held for sale   -       232,000  
Premises and equipment, net   5,943,682       6,005,515  
Accrued interest receivable   1,970,572       2,108,565  
Deferred tax assets, net   2,222,252       2,553,346  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   528,202       528,129  
Goodwill   649,869       649,869  
Other assets   5,425,999       6,002,358  
Total assets $ 351,748,804     $ 353,651,361  
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Liabilities
      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $ 26,044,253     $ 22,663,274  
Interest bearing   257,196,977       260,276,358  
Total deposits   283,241,230       282,939,632  
Accrued interest payable   598,388       853,122  
FHLB advances   19,000,000       22,250,000  
Long term debt   1,346,347       1,380,988  
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures   76,629       79,199  
Other liabilities   5,006,107       4,365,113  
Total liabilities   309,268,701       311,868,054  
Commitments and contingencies      
ESOP Repurchase Obligation   2,230,729       1,583,522  
Stockholders' Equity      
Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,419,911 and      
2,419,911 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   24,199       24,199  
Additional paid-in-capital   22,898,558       22,898,558  
Retained earnings   21,676,498       21,503,222  
Unallocated ESOP shares   (358,737 )     (358,737 )
Unallocated management recognition plan shares   (59,003 )     (70,193 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,701,412 )     (2,213,742 )
    42,480,103       41,783,307  
Less:      
ESOP Owned Shares   (2,230,729 )     (1,583,522 )
Total stockholders' equity   40,249,374       40,199,785  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 351,748,804     $ 353,651,361  


 
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
    2025   2024
Interest and dividend income:        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 3,791,161     $ 3,702,917  
Securities:        
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities     103,299       78,672  
State and municipal securities     19,027       18,601  
Dividends on non-marketable equity securities     28,500       37,715  
Interest-bearing deposits     192,522       63,541  
Total interest and dividend income     4,134,509       3,901,446  
Interest expense:        
Deposits     1,518,972       1,520,888  
Borrowings     169,420       218,041  
Total interest expense     1,688,392       1,738,929  
Net interest income     2,446,117       2,162,517  
Recovery of credit losses - loans     (89,898 )     (37,143 )
Recovery of credit losses – off-balance sheet credit exposures     (2,570 )     (12,709 )
Net interest income after recovery of credit losses     2,538,585       2,212,369  
Other income:        
Gain on sale of loans     21,239       18,610  
Loan origination and servicing income     126,894       132,826  
Net Origination (amortization) of mortgage servicing rights     (37,808 )     (23,174 )
Customer service fees     113,760       105,125  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     74       12,547  
Other     -       6,929  
Total other income     224,159       252,863  
Other expenses:        
Salaries and employee benefits     1,207,957       1,181,559  
Directors’ fees     45,000       40,000  
Occupancy     160,128       157,021  
Deposit insurance premium     45,000       41,800  
Legal and professional services     82,844       118,047  
Data processing     301,461       321,927  
Loan expense     63,529       64,452  
Other     244,326       184,199  
Total other expenses     2,150,245       2,109 005  
Income before income tax     612,499       356,227  
Income tax expense     176,977       90,602  
Net income   $ 435,522     $ 265,625  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.19     $ 0.10  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.19     $ 0.10  
Dividends per share   $ 0.11     $ 0.11  


   
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary  
Selected Financial Data and Ratios  
(Unaudited)  
             
    At or for the  
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
Performance Ratios:            
Return on average assets (5)   0.49 %   0.30 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (5)   4.34     2.54  
Average stockholders' equity to average assets   11.36     11.70  
Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period   11.44     11.61  
Net interest rate spread (1) (5)   2.76     2.45  
Net interest margin (2) (5)   2.93     2.63  
Other expense to average assets   0.61     0.59  
Efficiency ratio (3)   80.49     87.33  
Dividend payout ratio   61.50     106.19  
             


    At or for the   At or for the
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,
    2025   2024
    (unaudited)  
Regulatory Capital Ratios (4):            
Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets)     17.51 %     18.17 %
Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets)     16.26       16.92  
Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets)     16.26       16.92  
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets)     11.47       12.06  
Asset Quality Ratios:            
Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding     0.04       0.01  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans outstanding     1.36       1.41  
Non-performing loans to gross loans (6)     1.36       1.58  
Non-performing assets to total assets (6)     1.16       1.37  
Other Data:            
Book Value per common share   $ 16.63     $ 16.61  
Tangible Book Value per common share (7)   $ 16.36     $ 16.34  
Number of full-service offices     3       3  
             
(1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income.
(4) Ratios are for OSB Community Bank.
(5) Annualized.
(6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.
(7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
 

Contact:
Craig Hepner
President and Chief Executive Officer
(815) 366-5437


