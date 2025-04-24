Submit Release
NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Net Income

NORWICH, N.Y., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $36.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, compared to $33.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024, and $36.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating diluted earnings per share(1), a non-GAAP measure, was $0.80 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.68 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.77 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

CEO Comments

“Growth in both net interest income and noninterest income compared to the prior quarter and the first quarter of 2024 resulted in the generation of positive operating leverage by our team in the first quarter of 2025.” said NBT President and Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Kingsley. “Our capital position remains a key strength as we execute on strategic growth initiatives. We recently added new banking locations in South Burlington, VT and Webster, NY, and we look forward to completing our planned merger with Evans Bancorp, Inc. in early May. The addition of over 200 experienced bankers and 18 locations from Evans will firmly establish NBT's presence in Buffalo and Rochester, Upstate New York's two largest markets by population.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Net Income
  • Net income was $36.7 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.77
Net Interest Income / NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $107.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million from the prior quarter(1)
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.44%(1), an increase of 10 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter
  • Included in FTE net interest income was $2.2 million of acquisition-related net accretion, which was down $0.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Earning asset yields of 4.95% were down 1 bp from the prior quarter
  • Total cost of funds of 1.60% was down 11 bps from the prior quarter
Noninterest Income
  • Noninterest income was $47.6 million, an increase of 12.7% from the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding net securities gains (losses)
Loans and Credit Quality
  • Period end total loans were $9.98 billion as of March 31, 2025, up $10.4 million, or 0.4% annualized, from December 31, 2024
  • Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.27% annualized
  • Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.48%
  • Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17%
Deposits
  • Deposits were $11.71 billion as of March 31, 2025, up $161.8 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2024
  • Total cost of deposits was 1.49% for the first quarter of 2025, down 11 bps from the fourth quarter of 2024
Capital
  • Stockholders’ equity was $1.57 billion as of March 31, 2025
  • Tangible book value per share(2) was $24.74 at March 31, 2025
  • Tangible equity to assets of 8.68%(1)
  • CET1 ratio of 12.12%; Leverage ratio of 10.39%


Loans

  • Period end total loans were $9.98 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $9.97 billion at December 31, 2024.
  • Period end total loans increased $10.4 million from December 31, 2024. Total commercial loans increased $23.9 million to $5.33 billion while total consumer loans decreased $13.6 million to $4.65 billion. Excluding the other consumer and residential solar portfolios, which are in a planned run-off status, period end loans increased $40.5 million, or 1.8% annualized. Residential real estate loan balances decreased $14.7 million from December 31, 2024 primarily due to seasonally lower originations and market conditions. In addition, the Company originated and sold $7.4 million of 30-year fixed rate mortgages in the first quarter of 2025.

Deposits

  • Total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $11.71 billion, compared to $11.55 billion at December 31, 2024. The $161.8 million increase in deposits from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to the inflow of seasonal municipal deposits during the quarter.
  • The loan to deposit ratio was 85.2% at March 31, 2025, compared to 86.3% at December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $107.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 1.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $12.0 million, or 12.7%, from the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from a decrease in the cost of deposits, partially offset by lower yields on loans and two fewer days in the first quarter of 2025.
  • The NIM on an FTE basis for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.44%, an increase of 10 bps from the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The NIM on an FTE basis increased 30 bps from the first quarter of 2024 due to higher average balances of earning assets and the yields on those assets, lower average balances of short-term borrowings and the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.
  • Earning asset yields for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased 1 bp from the prior quarter to 4.95%. Loan yields for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased 3 bps from the prior quarter to 5.62% primarily due to the repricing of $2.1 billion in variable rate loans from the 25 bps federal funds rate decrease in December, partially offset by loans originating at higher rates than portfolio yields during the quarter. Earnings asset yields increased 11 bps from the same quarter in the prior year as new loan yields were priced higher than portfolio yields. Average earning assets were consistent with the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the decrease in short-term interest-bearing accounts being mostly offset by an increase in securities and organic loan growth. Average earning assets grew $427.5 million, or 3.5%, from the first quarter of 2024 due to growth in average loans and securities.
  • Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.49% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 11 bps from the prior quarter and a decrease of 12 bps from the same period in the prior year.
  • Total cost of funds for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 1.60%, a decrease of 11 bps from the prior quarter and a decrease of 19 bps from the first quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

  • Net charge-offs to total average loans for the first quarter of 2025 was 27 bps compared to 23 bps in the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in consumer net charge-offs. Included in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 was a $2.1 million write-down of a nonperforming commercial real estate loan to the estimated fair value.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.35% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.38% at December 31, 2024.
  • Provision expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $7.6 million, compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in provision expense from the prior quarter was primarily due to the deterioration in economic forecasts and a higher level of net charge-offs partially offset by the run-off of the other consumer and residential solar portfolios.
  • The allowance for loan losses was $117.0 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $116.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2024.
  • The reserve for unfunded loan commitments was $4.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income                

  • Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $47.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, up $5.4 million, or 12.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, and up $4.3 million, or 10.1%, from the first quarter of 2024.
  • Retirement plan administration fees were up $2.9 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was due to higher seasonal activity-based fees in the first quarter and the additional revenue from both organic growth and the acquisition of a small third-party administrator (“TPA”) business in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by the additional revenue from new customer plans, the TPA acquisition and higher market values of assets under administration.
  • Wealth management fees were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $1.2 million from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by market performance and growth in new customer accounts.
  • Insurance revenues increased $0.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 due to organic growth, higher levels of policy renewals and first quarter seasonality.
  • Bank owned life insurance income increased from both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024 due to a $1.3 million nonrecurring gain.

Noninterest Expense        

  • Total noninterest expense was $99.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $100.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $91.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. Total noninterest expense decreased 1.1% compared to the previous quarter and increased 7.5% from the first quarter of 2024, excluding $1.2 million of acquisition expenses in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.
  • Salaries and benefits decreased 1.7% from the prior quarter driven by lower medical and other benefit costs, lower levels of incentive compensation and lower salaries due to two fewer payroll days in the quarter, partially offset by seasonally higher payroll taxes and stock-based compensation expenses. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by merit pay increases which were effective annually in March, an increase in employees supporting growth in our markets and higher medical and other benefit costs.
  • Occupancy costs increased $1.2 million from the prior quarter primarily due to seasonal maintenance and utilities costs. The $0.9 million increase from the first quarter of 2024 was driven by higher seasonal maintenance and utilities given the harsher winter and higher facilities costs related to new banking locations.
  • Other expense decreased $1.7 million from the prior quarter and was consistent with the first quarter of 2024. The decrease from the previous quarter was driven by timing of expenses and Company initiatives in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income Taxes

  • The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 22.2% which was up from 21.7% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to a lower level of tax-exempt income as a percentage of total taxable income.

Capital

  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 8.68% at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share(2) was $24.74 at March 31, 2025 and $23.88 at December 31, 2024.
  • Stockholders’ equity increased $39.6 million from December 31, 2024 driven by net income generation of $36.7 million and a $20.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflecting the change in the fair value of securities available for sale, partially offset by dividends declared of $16.1 million.
  • As of March 31, 2025, CET1 capital ratio of 12.12%, leverage ratio of 10.39% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.24%.

Stock Repurchase

  • The Company did not purchase shares of its common stock during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of March 31, 2025, there were 1,992,400 shares available under the Company’s share repurchase program.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. Merger

  • NBT and Evans anticipate completing the previously announced merger on May 2, 2025 simultaneously with the core system conversion, pending customary closing conditions. Evans had assets of $2.19 billion, deposits of $1.87 billion and net loans of $1.76 billion as of December 31, 2024. Pursuant to the merger agreement, NBT will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Evans in exchange for common shares of NBT. The exchange ratio will be fixed at 0.91 NBT shares for each share of Evans.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) Friday, April 25, 2025, to review the first quarter 2025 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at www.nbtbancorp.com/bn/presentations-events.html#events and will be archived for twelve months.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $13.86 billion at March 31, 2025. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 157 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtbank.com/Insurance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers, and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”) and international trade disputes (including threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by the U.S. and threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by foreign countries in retaliation); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the possibility that NBT and Evans may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all or to successfully integrate Evans operations and those of NBT; (14) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (15) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (16) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (20) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; and (21) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.

Contact: Scott A. Kingsley, President and CEO
  Annette L. Burns, Executive Vice President and CFO
  NBT Bancorp Inc.
  52 South Broad Street
  Norwich, NY 13815
  607-337-6589
   



NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries            
Selected Financial Data            
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)          
             
    2025     2024    
  1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q  
Profitability (reported)            
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77   $ 0.76   $ 0.80   $ 0.69   $ 0.71    
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   47,477,391     47,505,760     47,473,417     47,382,814     47,370,145    
Return on average assets(3)   1.08 %   1.04 %   1.12 %   0.98 %   1.02 %  
Return on average equity(3)   9.68 %   9.44 %   10.21 %   9.12 %   9.52 %  
Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3)   13.63 %   13.36 %   14.54 %   13.23 %   13.87 %  
Net interest margin(1)(3)   3.44 %   3.34 %   3.27 %   3.18 %   3.14 %  
             
    2025     2024    
  1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q  
Profitability (operating)            
Diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.80   $ 0.77   $ 0.80   $ 0.69   $ 0.68    
Return on average assets(1)(3)   1.11 %   1.06 %   1.12 %   0.98 %   0.97 %  
Return on average equity(1)(3)   9.95 %   9.60 %   10.23 %   9.14 %   9.04 %  
Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3)   13.99 %   13.57 %   14.56 %   13.26 %   13.20 %  
             
    2025     2024    
  1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q  
Balance sheet data            
Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 37,385   $ 78,973   $ 231,671   $ 35,207   $ 156,632    
Securities available for sale   1,704,677     1,574,664     1,509,338     1,439,445     1,418,471    
Securities held to maturity   836,833     842,921     854,941     878,909     890,863    
Net loans   9,863,267     9,853,910     9,787,541     9,733,847     9,572,777    
Total assets   13,864,251     13,786,666     13,839,552     13,501,909     13,439,199    
Total deposits   11,708,511     11,546,761     11,588,278     11,271,459     11,195,289    
Total borrowings   312,977     414,983     456,666     476,082     518,190    
Total liabilities   12,298,476     12,260,525     12,317,572     12,039,954     11,997,784    
Stockholders' equity   1,565,775     1,526,141     1,521,980     1,461,955     1,441,415    
             
Capital            
Equity to assets   11.29 %   11.07 %   11.00 %   10.83 %   10.73 %  
Tangible equity ratio(1)   8.68 %   8.42 %   8.36 %   8.11 %   7.98 %  
Book value per share $ 33.13   $ 32.34   $ 32.26   $ 31.00   $ 30.57    
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 24.74   $ 23.88   $ 23.83   $ 22.54   $ 22.07    
Leverage ratio   10.39 %   10.24 %   10.29 %   10.16 %   10.09 %  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   12.12 %   11.93 %   11.86 %   11.70 %   11.68 %  
Tier 1 capital ratio   13.02 %   12.83 %   12.77 %   12.61 %   12.61 %  
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.24 %   15.03 %   15.02 %   14.88 %   14.87 %  
Common stock price (end of period) $ 42.90   $ 47.76   $ 44.23   $ 38.60   $ 36.68    
             



NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries          
Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances          
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)          
           
    2025     2024  
  1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q
Asset quality          
Nonaccrual loans $ 44,829   $ 45,819   $ 33,338   $ 34,755   $ 35,189  
90 days past due and still accruing   2,862     5,798     3,981     3,333     2,600  
Total nonperforming loans   47,691     51,617     37,319     38,088     37,789  
Other real estate owned   308     182     127     74     -  
Total nonperforming assets   47,999     51,799     37,446     38,162     37,789  
Allowance for loan losses   117,000     116,000     119,500     120,500     115,300  
           
Asset quality ratios          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.17 %   1.16 %   1.21 %   1.22 %   1.19 %
Total nonperforming loans to total loans   0.48 %   0.52 %   0.38 %   0.39 %   0.39 %
Total nonperforming assets to total assets   0.35 %   0.38 %   0.27 %   0.28 %   0.28 %
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans   245.33 %   224.73 %   320.21 %   316.37 %   305.12 %
Past due loans to total loans(4)   0.32 %   0.34 %   0.36 %   0.30 %   0.33 %
Net charge-offs to average loans(3)   0.27 %   0.23 %   0.16 %   0.15 %   0.19 %
           
    2025     2024  
  1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q
Loan net charge-offs by line of business          
Commercial $ 2,109   $ 2,542   $ 807   $ (8 ) $ 772  
Residential real estate and home equity   (25 )   (25 )   (64 )   (76 )   (32 )
Indirect auto   1,155     675     725     747     665  
Residential solar and other consumer   3,315     2,517     2,452     3,036     3,274  
  Total loan net charge-offs $ 6,554   $ 5,709   $ 3,920   $ 3,699   $ 4,679  
           
    2025     2024  
  1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment        
Commercial & industrial   0.76 %   0.73 %   0.73 %   0.76 %   0.79 %
Commercial real estate   1.02 %   0.95 %   1.01 %   1.00 %   0.97 %
Residential real estate   1.00 %   1.00 %   1.00 %   0.98 %   0.89 %
Auto   0.72 %   0.81 %   0.83 %   0.85 %   0.81 %
Residential solar and other consumer   3.61 %   3.64 %   3.69 %   3.78 %   3.63 %
  Total   1.17 %   1.16 %   1.21 %   1.22 %   1.19 %
           
    2025     2024  
  1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q
Loans by line of business          
Commercial & industrial $ 1,436,990   $ 1,426,482   $ 1,458,926   $ 1,397,935   $ 1,353,446  
Commercial real estate   3,890,115     3,876,698     3,792,498     3,784,214     3,646,739  
Residential real estate   2,127,588     2,142,249     2,143,766     2,134,875     2,133,289  
Home equity   331,400     334,268     328,687     326,556     328,673  
Indirect auto   1,309,084     1,273,253     1,235,175     1,225,786     1,190,734  
Residential solar and other consumer   885,090     916,960     947,989     984,981     1,035,196  
  Total loans $ 9,980,267   $ 9,969,910   $ 9,907,041   $ 9,854,347   $ 9,688,077  
           



NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries      
Consolidated Balance Sheets      
(unaudited, in thousands)      
       
  March 31, December 31,  
  2025 2024  
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 216,698 $ 205,083  
Short-term interest-bearing accounts   37,385   78,973  
Equity securities, at fair value   41,561   42,372  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   1,704,677   1,574,664  
Securities held to maturity (fair value $756,404 and $749,945, respectively)   836,833   842,921  
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   32,117   33,957  
Loans held for sale   13,628   9,744  
Loans   9,980,267   9,969,910  
Less allowance for loan losses   117,000   116,000  
  Net loans $ 9,863,267 $ 9,853,910  
Premises and equipment, net   81,598   80,840  
Goodwill   362,663   362,663  
Intangible assets, net   34,249   36,360  
Bank owned life insurance   271,723   272,657  
Other assets   367,852   392,522  
Total assets $ 13,864,251 $ 13,786,666  
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,399,393 $ 3,446,068  
Savings, NOW and money market   6,858,372   6,658,188  
Time   1,450,746   1,442,505  
  Total deposits $ 11,708,511 $ 11,546,761  
Short-term borrowings   85,597   162,942  
Long-term debt   4,605   29,644  
Subordinated debt, net   121,579   121,201  
Junior subordinated debt   101,196   101,196  
Other liabilities   276,988   298,781  
  Total liabilities $ 12,298,476 $ 12,260,525  
       
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,565,775 $ 1,526,141  
       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,864,251 $ 13,786,666  
       


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries          
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income          
(unaudited, in thousands except per share data)          
           
    2025     2024  
  1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q
Interest, fee and dividend income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 138,052   $ 141,103   $ 141,991 $ 136,606   $ 133,146  
Securities available for sale   10,262     8,773     7,815   7,562     7,124  
Securities held to maturity   4,914     4,931     5,042   5,190     5,303  
Other   1,176     2,930     1,382   1,408     1,364  
  Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 154,404   $ 157,737   $ 156,230 $ 150,766   $ 146,937  
Interest expense          
Deposits $ 42,588   $ 46,815   $ 49,106 $ 46,688   $ 44,339  
Short-term borrowings   866     918     1,431   2,899     3,421  
Long-term debt   266     293     292   291     290  
Subordinated debt   1,822     1,816     1,810   1,806     1,800  
Junior subordinated debt   1,639     1,790     1,922   1,908     1,913  
  Total interest expense $ 47,181   $ 51,632   $ 54,561 $ 53,592   $ 51,763  
Net interest income $ 107,223   $ 106,105   $ 101,669 $ 97,174   $ 95,174  
Provision for loan losses   7,554     2,209     2,920   8,899     5,579  
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 99,669   $ 103,896   $ 98,749 $ 88,275   $ 89,595  
Noninterest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 4,243   $ 4,411   $ 4,340 $ 4,219   $ 4,117  
Card services income   5,317     5,652     5,897   5,587     5,195  
Retirement plan administration fees   15,858     12,924     14,578   14,798     14,287  
Wealth management   10,946     10,842     10,929   10,173     9,697  
Insurance services   4,761     3,883     4,913   3,848     4,388  
Bank owned life insurance income   3,397     2,271     1,868   1,834     2,352  
Net securities (losses) gains   (104 )   222     476   (92 )   2,183  
Other   3,034     2,221     2,773   2,865     3,173  
  Total noninterest income $ 47,452   $ 42,426   $ 45,774 $ 43,232   $ 45,392  
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 60,694   $ 61,749   $ 59,641 $ 55,393   $ 55,704  
Technology and data services   10,238     10,220     9,920   9,249     9,750  
Occupancy   9,027     7,786     7,754   7,671     8,098  
Professional fees and outside services   4,952     4,843     4,871   4,565     4,853  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,111     2,080     2,062   2,133     2,168  
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments   90     (125 )   250   (380 )   (450 )
Acquisition expenses   1,221     988     543   -     -  
Other   11,567     13,234     10,704   10,957     11,650  
  Total noninterest expense $ 99,900   $ 100,775   $ 95,745 $ 89,588   $ 91,773  
Income before income tax expense $ 47,221   $ 45,547   $ 48,778 $ 41,919   $ 43,214  
Income tax expense   10,476     9,542     10,681   9,203     9,391  
   Net income $ 36,745   $ 36,005   $ 38,097 $ 32,716   $ 33,823  
Earnings Per Share          
Basic $ 0.78   $ 0.76   $ 0.81 $ 0.69   $ 0.72  
Diluted $ 0.77   $ 0.76   $ 0.80 $ 0.69   $ 0.71  
           


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries                      
Average Quarterly Balance Sheets                      
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)                      
                       
    Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates
    Q1 - 2025 Q4 - 2024 Q3 - 2024 Q2 - 2024 Q1 - 2024
Assets                      
Short-term interest-bearing accounts   $ 63,198 4.51 % $ 184,988 5.27 % $ 62,210 4.87 % $ 48,861 5.48 % $ 47,972 4.48 %
Securities taxable(1)     2,402,772 2.30 %   2,317,034 2.10 %   2,266,930 1.99 %   2,280,767 1.97 %   2,278,029 1.91 %
Securities tax-exempt(1)(5)     220,210 3.60 %   211,493 3.46 %   217,251 3.47 %   226,032 3.56 %   230,468 3.58 %
FRB and FHLB stock     33,469 5.73 %   33,261 5.75 %   35,395 6.97 %   40,283 7.41 %   42,296 7.89 %
Loans(1)(6)     9,981,487 5.62 %   9,957,879 5.65 %   9,865,412 5.74 %   9,772,014 5.63 %   9,674,892 5.54 %
Total interest-earning assets   $ 12,701,136 4.95 % $ 12,704,655 4.96 % $ 12,447,198 5.01 % $ 12,367,957 4.92 % $ 12,273,657 4.84 %
Other assets     1,088,069     1,093,419     1,072,277     1,064,487     1,055,386  
Total assets   $ 13,789,205   $ 13,798,074   $ 13,519,475   $ 13,432,444   $ 13,329,043  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                      
Money market deposit accounts   $ 3,496,552 3.04 % $ 3,504,937 3.27 % $ 3,342,845 3.68 % $ 3,254,252 3.65 % $ 3,129,160 3.56 %
NOW deposit accounts     1,682,265 0.84 %   1,664,960 0.91 %   1,600,547 0.87 %   1,603,695 0.78 %   1,600,288 0.75 %
Savings deposits     1,571,673 0.05 %   1,561,703 0.05 %   1,566,316 0.05 %   1,586,753 0.05 %   1,607,659 0.04 %
Time deposits     1,450,846 3.55 %   1,446,798 3.85 %   1,442,424 4.00 %   1,391,062 4.00 %   1,352,559 4.00 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   $ 8,201,336 2.11 % $ 8,178,398 2.28 % $ 7,952,132 2.46 % $ 7,835,762 2.40 % $ 7,689,666 2.32 %
Federal funds purchased     2,278 4.45 %   - -     2,609 5.34 %   29,945 5.56 %   19,769 5.53 %
Repurchase agreements     107,496 2.87 %   116,408 3.13 %   98,035 2.80 %   86,405 1.55 %   82,419 1.55 %
Short-term borrowings     7,033 4.61 %   174 4.57 %   48,875 5.74 %   155,159 5.58 %   213,390 5.34 %
Long-term debt     27,674 3.90 %   29,657 3.93 %   29,696 3.91 %   29,734 3.94 %   29,772 3.92 %
Subordinated debt, net     121,331 6.09 %   120,967 5.97 %   120,594 5.97 %   120,239 6.04 %   119,873 6.04 %
Junior subordinated debt     101,196 6.57 %   101,196 7.04 %   101,196 7.56 %   101,196 7.58 %   101,196 7.60 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 8,568,344 2.23 % $ 8,546,800 2.40 % $ 8,353,137 2.60 % $ 8,358,440 2.58 % $ 8,256,085 2.52 %
Demand deposits     3,385,080     3,438,194     3,389,894     3,323,906     3,356,607  
Other liabilities     296,983     295,292     292,446     306,747     286,749  
Stockholders' equity     1,538,798     1,517,788     1,483,998     1,443,351     1,429,602  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,789,205   $ 13,798,074   $ 13,519,475   $ 13,432,444   $ 13,329,043  
Interest rate spread     2.72 %   2.56 %   2.41 %   2.34 %   2.32 %
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)     3.44 %   3.34 %   3.27 %   3.18 %   3.14 %
                       


             
(1) The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release:  
             
  Non-GAAP measures          
  (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)          
             
      2025     2024  
    1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q
  Operating net income          
  Net income $ 36,745   $ 36,005   $ 38,097   $ 32,716   $ 33,823  
  Acquisition expenses   1,221     988     543     -     -  
  Securities losses (gains)   104     (222 )   (476 )   92     (2,183 )
  Adjustments to net income $ 1,325   $ 766   $ 67   $ 92   $ (2,183 )
  Adjustments to net income (net of tax) $ 1,020   $ 604   $ 52   $ 72   $ (1,703 )
  Operating net income $ 37,765   $ 36,609   $ 38,149   $ 32,788   $ 32,120  
  Operating diluted earnings per share $ 0.80   $ 0.77   $ 0.80   $ 0.69   $ 0.68  
             
      2025     2024  
    1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q
  FTE adjustment          
  Net interest income $ 107,223   $ 106,105   $ 101,669   $ 97,174   $ 95,174  
  Add: FTE adjustment   636     619     639     658     658  
  Net interest income (FTE) $ 107,859   $ 106,724   $ 102,308   $ 97,832   $ 95,832  
  Average earning assets $ 12,701,136   $ 12,704,655   $ 12,447,198   $ 12,367,957   $ 12,273,657  
  Net interest margin (FTE)(3)   3.44 %   3.34 %   3.27 %   3.18 %   3.14 %
             
  Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.
             
      2025     2024  
    1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q
  Tangible equity to tangible assets          
  Total equity $ 1,565,775   $ 1,526,141   $ 1,521,980   $ 1,461,955   $ 1,441,415  
  Intangible assets   396,912     399,023     397,853     398,686     400,819  
  Total assets $ 13,864,451   $ 13,786,666   $ 13,839,552   $ 13,501,909   $ 13,439,199  
  Tangible equity to tangible assets   8.68 %   8.42 %   8.36 %   8.11 %   7.98 %
             
      2025     2024  
    1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q
  Return on average tangible common equity          
  Net income $ 36,745   $ 36,005   $ 38,097   $ 32,716   $ 33,823  
  Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)   1,583     1,560     1,547     1,600     1,626  
  Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 38,328   $ 37,565   $ 39,644   $ 34,316   $ 35,449  
             
  Average stockholders' equity $ 1,538,798   $ 1,517,788   $ 1,483,998   $ 1,443,351   $ 1,429,602  
  Less: average goodwill and other intangibles   398,233     399,139     399,113     399,968     401,756  
  Average tangible common equity $ 1,140,565   $ 1,118,649   $ 1,084,885   $ 1,043,383   $ 1,027,846  
  Return on average tangible common equity(3)   13.63 %   13.36 %   14.54 %   13.23 %   13.87 %
             
(2) Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.  
(3) Annualized.          
(4) Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status.    
(5) Securities are shown at average amortized cost.          
(6) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.

