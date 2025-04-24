Brazil Potash Expands Advisory Board With Appointment of Marcelo Lessa, Former Executive of IFC/World Bank and Bunge Ltda.

Executive Brings Extensive Experience in International Financing of Agribusiness and Infrastructure Projects to Support Project Construction Funding

MANAUS, Brazil, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash mining project, the Autazes Project, today announced the appointment of Marcelo Lessa to its advisory board. Mr. Lessa brings over 30 years of executive experience in agriculture finance, investment strategies, and operational transformations across Latin America and Africa, including 16 years at the International Finance Corporation (IFC)/World Bank.

"Marcelo's extensive experience with the IFIs and his deep expertise in agricultural finance make him an invaluable addition to our advisory board," said Matt Simpson, CEO of Brazil Potash. "His knowledge of international financing and proven track record of securing funding for major agricultural and infrastructure projects will be crucial as we advance our construction financing strategy for the Autazes Project."

During his tenure at the IFC/World Bank (1994-2010), Mr. Lessa led more than $400 million in investments in agribusiness and infrastructure, catalyzing sustainable projects and advancing renewable energy innovations in emerging markets. As CFO of Bunge Ltda in Brazil he oversaw the finances of the largest Agribusiness company in the country. Most recently he served as Group CEO of Copeval SA, Chile's largest agricultural inputs distributor, where he increased company revenues by 50% through organic growth and comprehensive financial transformation.

"I am honored to join Brazil Potash's advisory board at this pivotal time in the Company's development," said Marcelo Lessa. "Brazil Potash represents a key opportunity to strengthen Brazil's agricultural production and global food security particularly critical during this time when ~50% of the world’s potash comes from countries sanctioned or at war. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help secure the long-term funding needed to bring this strategic project to fruition."

Mr. Lessa joins Brazil Potash's distinguished advisory board chaired by Stan Bharti, which includes:

Kátia Abreu – Former Brazil Minister of Agriculture & Senator

– Former Brazil Minister of Agriculture & Senator Luis Adams – Former Brazil Attorney General

– Former Brazil Attorney General Helio Diniz – Founder of Brazil Potash

– Founder of Brazil Potash Maria Claudia Guimaraes – Former Executive Officer at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Brazil

– Former Executive Officer at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Brazil Cidinho Santos – Former Senator for Mato Grosso State (largest farming region in Brazil)

– Former Senator for Mato Grosso State (largest farming region in Brazil) William Steers – Former Director of Petro Rio S.A. & Docs Investimentos S.A. Brazil

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and are based on the reasonable expectations, estimates and projections of the Company as of the date of this press release. The words "plans," "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Brazil Potash advisory board, the roles and expertise of the advisory board members, the status of the Company's project, government regulation and environmental regulation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Brazil Potash Investor Relations

info@brazilpotash.com

