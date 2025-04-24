Submit Release
American Coastal Insurance Corporation Schedules First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“the Company”, “American Coastal” or “ACIC”) the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the close of the market, and will conduct its quarterly conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call will include live remarks followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call and should dial-in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin.

First Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details:
Thursday, May 8, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

United States: 877-445-9755
International: 201-493-6744

To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit the Company website and click on the webcast link at the top of the page or click here. The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days following the call.

About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:
American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of “A”, Exceptional’ from Demotech, and maintains an “A-” insurance financial strength rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a ‘BB+’ issuer rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll.

Contact Information:
Alexander Baty
Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation
investorrelations@amcoastal.com
(727) 425-8076

Karin Daly
Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group
kdaly@equityny.com
(212) 836-9623


