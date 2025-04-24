STEM & Entrepreneurship Scholars earned Scholarships and Awards During the Ohio STEP – State Competition

Ohio Science, Technology, and Entrepreneurship Program (Ohio STEP) is a STEM innovation and entrepreneurship program of the Ohio Academy of Science.

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohio Science, Technology, and Entrepreneurship Program ( Ohio STEP ) is a STEM innovation and entrepreneurship program of the Ohio Academy of Science . This program is designed to promote critical thinking and the development of an entrepreneurial mindset through experiential and project-based learning. Authentic research projects prepare students to meet the demands of a rapidly changing labor market where technology and innovation create new challenges, as well as new and rewarding opportunities.Ohio STEP is an iterative process that involves both an understanding of STEM research and how it can be applied to develop a solution (product or service) along with an entrepreneurial evaluation of the business model to analyze the likelihood of entrepreneurial success.Ohio STEP is open to Middle School students in grades 6-8 and High School students in grades 9-12. Students may participate as independent students, as part of a school affiliated classroom or club, or a community club. They can develop projects individually or in teams of up to three (3) membersScholarships and awards totaling over $21,000 were awarded to 17 plans. The scholarships can only be used to attend an Ohio college, university, or technical college. A total of 109 plans comprised of 148 students competed in the Virtual State Competition.“This year’s projects were not only amazing, but also very inspiring”, said Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director for The Ohio Academy of Science. Woytek went on to add, “We are Creating a Culture of Innovation with Ohio STEP as it provides students with a vision of what’s possible as it broadens and builds critical skills needed to compete in today’s economy. It also provides them with a sense of purpose for pursuing post-secondary opportunities, here in Ohio”.Ohio STEP is a free, comprehensive, curriculum-based, STEM and entrepreneurship program for Ohio students. For more information about Ohio STEP, please visit www.ohiosci.org 2025 Ohio STEP AwardeesCollege ScholarshipsThe scholarships can only be used to attend an Ohio college, university, or technical college. Scholarships are divided equally among teammates.STEM Business Plan and Pitch - Grades 9-12$2,000 ScholarshipAustin Ash, Hoover High School Project: LumoQuinten McKinnon, Hoover High School Project: Faith Unfolded LLCDivyasree Paruchuri, Olentangy High School Project: RespiraCheck: Pneumonia DetectorDominic Shockey and Owen Timura, Olmsted Falls High School Project: SafeCloud: Protecting Tomorrow, Today$1,000 ScholarshipReagan Oney, Hoover High School Project: Glide and GlowIsabella Johnson, Hoover High School Project: Radiant ReflectShane Mahaffey, Jonathan Evans, and Sam Sedlacek, Olmsted Falls High School Project: Chore TrainerChase Donahue, Will Healey, and Tyler Krinjeck, Olmsted Falls High School Project: Crashout: RearGuardSTEM Commercialization Plan and Pitch - Grades 9-12$2,000 ScholarshipAnuki Mudalige, Olentangy Orange High School Project: NeuroBreath: An AI-Powered Wearable Device for Stress Reduction Using Mindfulness TechniquesCharlie Pochet and Paul Cook, Dayton Regional STEM School Project: SAWOS: Drone Detection and Pilot Awareness SystemsShrividya Regadamilli, Hathaway Brown Project: PreventionFirst$1,000 ScholarshipMatthew Paul, Worthington Christian School Project: Squat Spot - an innovation in rehabilitation and trainingAvery Carlisle, Brynn Munn, and Marija Vukovic, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Project: Biodegradable and Reusable Hospital Gowns: EcoGownsHarman Kaur, Cora Dunekacke, and Bili Hamed, Dayton Regional STEM School Project: ZeroSeaSummary Plans and Pitch Grades 6-8Kathryn Oliver, Cornerstone Christian Academy, Project: Carpet TapsMartin Nicasio Acosta & Lydia Jenks, Cornerstone Christian Academy. Project: Dog Cage CurtainsCollin Speidel & Paul Coumos, Cornerstone Christian Academy, Project: Automatic Light Switch

