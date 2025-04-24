Government Continues to Support Communities and Recreation Through the Community Rink Affordability Grant Program

CANADA, April 24 - Released on April 24, 2025

The Community Rink Affordability Grant program had another strong year with preliminary figures showing that 577 indoor ice surfaces across the province received funding.

The program awarded grants of $2,500 per ice surface in 2024-25, this included 378 skating surfaces and 199 curling surfaces.

"Our province's rinks play such an important role bringing residents together and serving as hubs for their communities," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "Whether it is hockey, figure skating, curling or other activities, these facilities allow people to stay active year-round. In 2025-26, our government will double the program funding to $3.2 million, increasing the grant to $5,000 per indoor ice surface."

The Community Rink Affordability Grant, administered by the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA), provides funding to help offset the costs of operating indoor skating and curling rinks in Saskatchewan. Communities, First Nations, schools and non-profits are eligible and encouraged to register for an annual grant per indoor ice surface.

"It is promising to see an ongoing and increased investment in recreation infrastructure through programs like the Community Rink Affordability Grant," SPRA President Darcy McLeod said. "Rinks and other parks and recreation spaces are the heart of our communities, improving health, vitality and quality of life for the people of Saskatchewan."

This is what communities have said about receiving the grant and its importance.

"Funding from the Community Rink Affordability Grant allows us to offset expenses where we need it most," Town of Carrot River Community Development Manager Miranda Blaber said. "This helps keep the skating rink operational and ensures we can maintain free access to programs for families within our community."

"This funding has allowed us to improve ice conditions and make necessary repairs, ensuring a safe and enjoyable space for skaters of all ages," Village of Loon Lake Administrator Erin Simpson said. "Thanks to the grant, we can continue to offer a facility that brings people together and encourages an active lifestyle throughout the winter season."

The SPRA will be accepting grant applications for 2025-26 in January 2026. To learn more, visit: https://www.spra.sk.ca/funding/our-grants/.

